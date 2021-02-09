Mary Wilson's Death Is Reminding Fans of the Death of Her Son in a Car Accident

When he was just 16, Rafael got into a car accident with his mother on Interstate 15 between Los Angeles and Las Vegas. Their car veered off the highway and flipped over, and Rafael sustained fatal injuries in the crash. Mary sustained some injuries as well, although she was ultimately able to walk away from the wreck. Rafael was a saxophonist and was hoping to follow his mother's footsteps into music.

Mary struggled with the death of her son following the crash and remembered the days after his death until the end of her own life.

"My other son said to me, 'Mom, losing Rafael was like having a hole in my heart,'" she explained. "It was really devastating. I think the only thing that got me through was probably just being who I am. I am very resilient."