Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff Has More Tattoos Than She Can Count

Whenever a new presidential administration enters the White House, there's sometimes an uneasy amount of attention paid to the younger members of the president and vice president's families. That was definitely true at Joe Biden's inauguration, where Ella Emhoff, the stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris , stole the show thanks to her dazzling ensemble and her visible tattoos.

How many tattoos does Ella Emhoff have?

After Ella was thrust into the national spotlight basically overnight, more details about her emerged, including the fact that she has a deep love for tattoos. In a recent interview with The New York Times, Ella said that she isn't actually sure how many tattoos she has now, suggesting that the number is probably around 18. She also said that she has some tattoos her parents aren't aware of.

In another interview, Ella said that quarantining has played a role in her growing love for body art. She got a couple of new tattoos from a tattoo artist in New York. She also started tattooing herself at home during quarantine. "I did my dog's name, and I did a little flower," she told Garage. "[Then] I recently did my first big boy: [a] salmon fish with a flower hanging out of its mouth. It's super fun."

"I don't think it's something I would ever want to pursue [professionally], but it's fun to just do it to yourself or do it to a friend. And if you can do it, definitely go for it," she continued. Ella's tattoos likely have a wide range of meanings to her, but she's also clearly interested in body art for its own sake. None of her tattoos are enormous, but she often shows them off on her Instagram.