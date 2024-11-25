Home > Entertainment Hallmark’s 'Three Wise Men and a Baby' Was Filmed in the Great White North Canada hosts a lot of Hallmark's winter productions. By Mustafa Gatollari Published Nov. 25 2024, 9:58 a.m. ET Source: Hallmark

Christmas time is coming. Which means that folks are putting up their holiday decorations, decking the halls with mistletoe, and stuffing stockings with all sorts of goodies. It also means that it's Hallmark movie time, with a slew of productions, both old and new, are warming up folks' TV sets everywhere. And if you've ever sat in front of your screen and wondered where some of these productions were filmed, like Three Wise Men and a Baby, we've got you covered.

Where was 'Three Wise Men and a Baby' filmed?

If you guessed Langley, in British Columbia, Canada, as the 2022 movie's filming location, then you'd be correct! The website Drinking Coffee, Watching TV even went so far as to document a lot of the locations in Langley that were featured in the film, along with their corresponding Google Maps locations.

Of course, not everything was actually shot within the city limits, but also its surrounding area as well. First up is the Brenner brothers' family home, which they reside in with their mother in the film. The listing for the home can be found here (it's up for sale) but it's worth mentioning that this is just where the home's exterior shots have been filmed.

Right across the street from the Brennans' is the home of their pedantic neighbor who is obsessed with his Christmas decorating, Mark La Clark. Mark's been winning the local X-Mas decorations competition year after year, and the Brennan brothers aren't the biggest fans of his obsession with his home's exterior aesthetic.

Mark's house can be found here IRL, and is currently listed by the same real estate company that's got the Brennan family home for sale as well. And if you've seen the film, then you're aware of how important of a role Luke's fire station plays in the movie.

It's here that he finds the baby that's been dropped off him and his two brothers are in charge of looking after over the holidays. While the fictional town name of Spruce Grove has been plastered over it in the movie, it's really the Township of Langley's Fire Department Hall No.2 which is located in Fort Langley.

If you're interested in checking it out in person, you can find more information about this spot here. One of the stores that the Brennans visit to purchase a Christmas tree, dress up as elves, and take a photo with the baby is actually located at the Krause Berry Farms & Estate Winery located right in Langley. This building also functions as the bar that's featured in the film.

Unlike the movie, however, there isn't a grocery store or ice rink near the premises. The same website discovered the supermarket is actually at the Otter Co-Op, and the Abbotsford Recreation Centre is where the movie's ice skating scenes were filmed.

What's 'Three Wise Men and a Baby' about?

If you haven't seen the movie, the title is pretty self-explanatory. After one of the three Brennan brothers finds a baby that was left at a fire station right around Christmas time, they take care of the child until their mother comes back.

It obviously lifted a lot of its inspiration from the 1987 comedy, Three Men and a Baby, which was directed by Leonard Nimoy and starred Tom Selleck, Ted Danson, and Steve Guttenberg.