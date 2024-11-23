Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok Woman Shares Boyfriend’s Extravagant Holiday Plans: Leaving Men Everywhere Sweating "IF HE WANTED TO HE WOULD." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Nov. 23 2024, 9:08 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @nicolettesteph

Boyfriends are shaking in their boots and women are glowing thanks to a video by TikToker Nicolette (@nicolettesteph) who shared a holiday itinerary crafted by her boyfriend that was, needless to say, ‘balled out’. Standing in front of a green screen, Nicolette introduced the day, planned in meticulous detail, and presented tastefully, titled, "You are cordially invited to attend a New York City Christmas Extravaganza on... Saturday, December 7th, 2024."

Nicollette couldn’t help but gush, "What you see here is a whole itinerary... activities for Christmas. We live in New York City, so obviously, why wouldn't we do stuff for Christmas?" She listed stops like breakfast at Buvette at 10 a.m., ice skating in Central Park at 12 p.m., a Bryant Park Christmas market lunch at 2 p.m., and hot chocolate at 4 p.m.

Yes, there’s more: Le Chalet cocktails at 5 p.m. lead into dinner in the West Village, where he booked two different reservations: "French cozy fondue chocolate vibe" or an "American cozy tasting menu," leaving her the choice.

The optional “TBD” plans included optional gingerbread house-making, watching a Christmas movie, and, if they were "feeling crazy and up for it," cookie baking and/or a Broadway Show. These activities were a lot of effort to type about, let alone do.

Viewers were mesmerized, some jealous, one asking, "How does it feel to live my dream?" Others could hear wedding bells, writing, "This guy is proposing," and another, "If a man sent this to me, I would propose."

While Nicolette’s video made viewers whimsical for holiday romance straight out of the film The Holiday it also inadvertently pushed an anti-mainstream message about relationships. It comes as a surprise to no one that the internet and its algorithms have pushed the sexes into more polarized camps, feeding on and encouraging stereotypes women have towards men and vice versa.

Many believe, and rightfully so, that online social platforms soapbox polarized perspectives – pushing men further into misogyny and women into countering with their own negative attitudes. It’s music to the ears of thousands, (let's go with “It’s the Most Wonderful Times of the Year”) that videos like Nicolette's can be viewed as some much-needed pushback to the pervasive cynicism that can regularly be found online.

Thematically speaking, this itinerary intersects with the sentimentality surrounding Christmas. Even with shifts in cultural attitudes, Christmas remains the favorite time of year for many Americans. According to one recent survey, 88% of U.S. adults planned to celebrate Christmas, and another study showed 77% of Americans viewing it as their favorite holiday.

Even as debates about its cultural and religious significance are ongoing, many cling to the holiday not necessarily for its religious significance but for its ‘joyful nostalgia factor’.

Back to Nicolette’s boyfriend — there are probably a lot of guys out there (me included) who'd say he set the bar pretty darn high for holiday romance. At the same time, it’s likely to leave many partners wondering, “Am I doing enough for my [insert preferred pet name here]?"

The internet's no stranger to grand, romantic gestures that go viral. With all of these examples flitting about right into the feeds of your significant others, the pressure to perform romantically — and seasonally — seems to be at an all time high.

There are also other examples of men who've gone viral for the work that they put into planning a special day for their partners. Distractify previously reported on this husband who put together a Price is Right style showcase showdown detailing two entirely different anniversary plans in two entirely different locations.

Folks were stunned at the lengths the man would go through to make sure him and his wife had time with one another. Not to mention, how much fun he was clearly having with the presentation which just screamed love.

