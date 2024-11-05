Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok “You Won the Husband Lottery” — Man Plans Anniversary Trip ‘Price Is Right’ Style Showdown "He’s the most anxious-adorable." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Nov. 5 2024, 5:37 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @kators88

One husband is winning over TikTok after presenting a Price Is Right Showcase Showdown to his wife as a way of letting her select an anniversary trip they could take together. Kators (@kators88) posted a viral clip of her husband's presentation to TikTok. In the video, he proudly displays two separate trips he planned, in their entirety, for his wife to choose from.

Article continues below advertisement

As The Price Is Right theme plays in the background of the video, a text overlay in the clip reads: "POV: When your green flag husband struggles to plan an anniversary trip." An HDMI cable is connected to a laptop displaying an image on a TV screen. There's a slide that reads: "Come On Down!" and a picture of Bob Barker with Kators' husband's face crudely photoshopped over it.

The clip then cuts to him standing up and talking to his wife, the show's theme song keeps playing in the background. "OK so you are about to experience a showcase showdown. Where you can pass or pick which showcase you want for your anniversary trip. Cause I don't know which one you're gonna like more."

Article continues below advertisement

Kators can be heard laughing off-camera as he continues his hosting duties. "All right," he says, turning his attention to the screen. He begins dancing after announcing himself as the host. His wife continues to record, calling the setup, "incredible." "You ready?" he asks, still dancing. Once she says that she is he turns his attention to the laptop, and the clip cuts to another image from the popular game show.

Article continues below advertisement

"The first showcase is called 'Somewhere Only We Know.' The second one is 'My Kind of Town.' First one we're gonna look at is Somewhere Only We Know.'" He begins to extol the benefits of picking a getaway associated with the first category. "This is gonna be a beautiful getaway, this will be Union Pier Michigan. Several Airbnbs to choose from, of course, they all have a hot tub."

Her husband presents screenshots of the Airbnbs in question for this trip, and after seeing one of them, she says that the specific Airbnb he has pop up on the screen looks "cute." It's a "simple" and "demure" cabin, as her husband calls it. "This is bringing so much joy to my heart," she tells her husband, who goes through the slideshow. "I thought it would," he says.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @kators88

But then there are the activities associated with the location. He says that this trip is a bit more "low key" and that the two of them can do some "reading" or maybe some "writing" while they're out there and perhaps some "recording." Also factored into the activities are "lounging" including "merriment and other activities."

Article continues below advertisement

He even went so far as to list eateries and sights in the area, including Lake Michigan. Next, he goes on to choice "No.2" which is "My Kind of Town." Kators hopefully asks if it's a trip to "Chicago" and he lists the "couple of cute places" he selected that they could go to as part of their trip.

Her significant other then goes on to show one of the possible places they could stay at as part of their trip, and he shows off an Airbnb with "exposed brick." She comments that he loves this aesthetic, which he emphatically agrees with. "You know I do," he says before the video then goes on to show their different food options.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @kators88

"What are we gonna eat?" Kators immediately cheers when she sees the first option come up on the TV screen: Lou Malnati. "We love Lou Malnati. We also love 90 Miles," he goes on to show pictures of the 90 Miles Cuban Cafe.

Article continues below advertisement

In another slide, he shows a list of "Sites to See and Things to Do" and the list reads as follows: Observation Deck

Heli

Couples Pottery

iFly

Spa Dinner

Massage It seems that the second to last choice is the one that got Kators the most excited. "A Spa dinner?!" she asks, before also highlighting "couples pottery."

After going more in depth as to what the specific activities he lists entail, she then weighs in on what she would find best for their anniversary trip. Not before trying to get his opinion first. "I know in my mind, but I'm curious to know yours," "Like preference?" he asks. "Yeah," she replies.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @kators88

"It was a hard decision. I like both of them, but I'm leaning towards somewhere we know," he says, pointing to the option on the TV screen. "That's what I want to do," she tells him. "Like, we like a lot of leisure, not a lot of going and doing necessarily. But um, I still would love a massage," she tells him, taking an idea from the Chicago trip to incorporate into the Union Pier one.

Article continues below advertisement

"Oh yeah, we could do one up there. I just didn't find a place yet," he tells her. Her husband then continues, "Katie I have been working like looking at stuff for like a week week and a half, and I'm like, I don't know what to pick."

He continued to explain his thought process behind the trips, "I'm like Katie likes it when I just plan something say here's what we're doing." "I do," she tells him. "But I'm, I was too torn about like which one. So I thought, oh, I'll pre-plan 2," he says, as if it was a no-brainer. "And then let her pick," so it's the best of both worlds.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @kators88

He went on, "I don't have the pressure of picking something you may not like. And you still get a plan for you." She's amazed by his dedication to planning their anniversary trip. At the end of the video she tells him that he knows he did good, "You know it," she says. He smiles and agrees, knowing that his slideshow was well worth the effort.