Bella the Smiling TikTok Dachshund Is the Positive Energy We All Need in Our Lives "When I asked my dog to smile, I never expected she would." By Elissa Noblitt Published Nov. 22 2024, 11:00 a.m. ET

With all the turmoil in the world today — from political strife to natural disasters and more — we know we can't be the only ones constantly seeking out cute animal videos on the internet just to lower our blood pressure. Sometimes all you need is a cute, furry creature doing a silly thing to remind you that the world isn't completely doomed.

And thanks to one TikTok account called Bella and Bean, which is dedicated to two adorable dachshund siblings by those names, we have our latest precious pet video fix featuring a dog that can apparently smile on command. Let's take a look.

TikTok icon Bella the dachshund can smile on command.

When Isabella and Bean's owner wanted to film a cute video of her doggies in late November, she likely had no idea that the hilarious and adorable moment would go absolutely viral, garnering over 2 million views as of writing. The short clip, which was uploaded to the dogs' TikTok account, first shows bean standing with his paws on her chair.

She then pans over to Bella, who sits politely in her dog bed, just waiting for the command that would turn her into an overnight internet sensation: "Smile!" And smile she did.

In the video, she can be seen grinning from ear to ear in a way that looks befitting of a Pixar character — and when she hears the request, she grins even further, showing her little doggy teeth.

The text overlaid on the screen reads, "When I asked my dog to smile ... I never expected she would." And her smile certainly elicited gleeful surprise from her owner in the video, as well as folks all over the internet who are now obsessed with her positive energy.

Bella and Bean's owner has received hundreds of responses and reposts, with people gushing over her sweet, smiling pet. "That smile got me smiling," one user wrote. Another said, "OMG! That the cutest thing I’ve ever seen." And we might have to agree.

And luckily for us, Bella and Bean's account is chock full of adorable videos of the two weenie dogs, from adventures in Ireland to fetch videos wearing cute outfits. In fact, their owner even runs a shop cleverly called Hot Dog Drip that sells designer doggy duds.

Bella has even become a meme, with TikTok users adding her to the prestigious pantheon of smiling meme dogs throughout the history of the internet.