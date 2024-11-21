Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok "SOMEONE EXPLAIN THIS TO ME" — Woman Discovers A Secret Door in Public Bathroom Leads to Loading Dock "Somehow what I got was even weirder." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Nov. 21 2024, 4:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @cassietwig

Double entry bathrooms aren't uncommon — they provide access from multiple areas of a building so folks can use a restroom from wherever they are in a location. Typically, the locks on these doors are located on the "inside" door of the bathroom, so whoever is using the facilities can ensure that while they're taking care of business, someone doesn't walk in on them.

However a TikToker named Cassie (@cassietwig) discovered that this wasn't the case in a recent location that she visited with a friend. But that's not all she discovered after trying to use a restroom and noticing that one its doors would leave bathroom visitors woefully exposed to errant walk-ins.

She ended up documenting a truly strange layout, and a second bathroom door that led to an entirely different area of the building that also had another door, which led to yet another area. This ultimately resulted in a mind-bending experience that she needed to grab a friend to witness for himself.

The video begins with Cassie walking to lobby bar area. After spotting a man wearing a red t-shirt and holding two drinks, she approaches him and says: "I need you to come with me." He doesn't seem to understand her sense of urgency.

Next, she explains why she's come to ask him for help. "I need you to verify I'm not losing my mind." "Okay," the man says as she begins to walk out of the lobby bar and into another room. "Are we going to the bathroom?" he asks while she approaches a door with a green vacant switch.

She opens the door and says to him, "Come fully in, I need you to come into the bathroom with me," she says to the man, who complies and walks into the restroom, still holding the cocktails.

Source: TikTok | @cassietwig

"Okay," she says, after the door closes behind him. Following this she looks it and begins pointing to another door in the bathroom. "Toilet, another vacant," she says.

"Wait what?" he says, noticing there's another door in the bathroom identical to the one they entered in from. "Okay," the man says, following along.

"Another vacant, not a lock...vacant," she says before cracking open the door to reveal that it leads to a living room with a full body mirror. The man checks himself out in the glass and strikes a pose. "Lock," she says, explaining that it's on the living room side...not the other side.

Source: TikTok | @cassietwig

Which means that whoever enters the bathroom from the lobby bar could be walked in on at any moment. "On this side not that side...this side. So if it's unlocked," she demonstrates, opening the door, "hi person peeing! Oh let me shut the door 'cause they're probably mad I just walked in on them peeing."

But the weird architecture doesn't stop there, he asks about another door, a third one in the room. She then cracks it open and the door takes them directly to a loading dock.

"Is that a loading dock?" the man asks, which Cassie confirms. She then pans her camera around: there's a stainless steel refrigerator, a luggage cart, rolling shelves, and a stairwell that leads to a lower area.

Source: TikTok | @cassietwig

It appears that Cassie ends up spotting an employee working on the lower portion of the loading dock area, who she apologizes to, but then tells them that she's just confused as to the layout of the room.

"So a person can walk from...loading dock," she says. "From outside," the man adds before continuing, "into the person peeing, hiii." Following this, she stops the man in her tracks who begins walking towards the camera.

"So first though, first of all: can you watch the door while I pee? Cause I really do have to pee." This elicits laughter from her companion, who agrees to comply with her request. But he had one condition: that she do the same for him.

Source: TikTok | @cassietwig

"Because I have to also pee," he tells her, laughing. He takes a seat on the sofa in the "living room" section of the space, setting his drinks down on the table. But Cassie has some more information to relay to him, "Second of all: I'm not losing my mind, right?"

He assures her that she's not — shrugging his shoulders he says, "This is the weirdest bathroom setup I've ever seen." "K, all right thank you I'm gonna end it here because we don't need the pee part," she says to close out the clip.