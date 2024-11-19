Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok Walmart’s "Gay Birds" Christmas Decor Sparks Online Frenzy "THEY'RE ROOMMATES." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Nov. 19 2024, 4:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @chezaidan

TikToker and comedian Chezaidan (@chezaidan) has sent holiday shoppers into a fit of laughter with his viral Walmart-themed video. The clip, which has racked up an impressive 11.7 million views, showed him poking fun at identical cardinal decorations in the store’s Christmas aisle.

Article continues below advertisement

“I don’t think Walmart did the research on the difference between male and female Cardinals,” Chez jokes. “‘Tis the season to be merry and gay.” TikTok users ran with the joke. One commenter quipped, “I went to my nearest casino recently and it had a really cute card with a male and female cardinal on it!! I was so happy to see the straight Cardinals get represented and I’m gay lmao.”

Source: Unsplash

Article continues below advertisement

Another wrote, “THEY’RE ROOMMATES,” referencing the iconic meme. A third added, “Ok but now I wanna get one and put it up with a tiny pride flag on my porch.” Others shared their own Walmart moments, with one user exclaiming, “The other night, I loudly pointed out, ‘Look, babe! THE GAY BIRDS!’”

While the video is clearly comedic, it raises a broader question about LGBTQIA+ representation in consumerism. Did Walmart knowingly include LGBTQIA+ undertones in its holiday décor, or was this just a coincidence?

Article continues below advertisement

Regardless of intent, the Cardinals have joined the ongoing discussion about how big brands approach LGBTQIA+ visibility. This debate isn’t new. Earlier this year, Target faced significant backlash over its Pride collection. While the retailer has consistently marketed LGBTQIA+ inclusivity, its 2023 campaign sparked boycotts from conservative groups accusing Target of “indoctrination.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @chezaidan

In response, Target removed several items, drawing criticism from LGBTQIA+ advocates who felt the move signaled a retreat from its values. Similarly, Bud Light became a cultural flashpoint after a promotional campaign featuring transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney triggered widespread boycotts.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @chezaidan

While some praised the beer giant’s inclusivity, others condemned it for alienating traditional customers. The fallout resulted in financial losses, firings, and leadership changes within the company.

Article continues below advertisement

The reactions to Walmart’s “gay birds” reveal the tightrope brands must walk. Consumers, especially younger generations, increasingly value authentic representation. A GLAAD survey found that 75% of LGBTQIA+ individuals prefer brands that prioritize inclusivity.

Source: TikTok | @chezaidan

Article continues below advertisement

However, this support can turn into backlash when efforts are perceived as shallow or opportunistic. And in 2024, trends seem to evolve at immeasurable clips.

Source: TikTok | @chezaidan

Article continues below advertisement

Walmart’s Cardinals may not have been an intentional nod to LGBTQIA+ representation, but their reception suggests that even accidental inclusivity resonates with consumers. By engaging humorously with topics like LGBTQIA+ visibility, the TikTok community demonstrated how organic moments can potentially create meaningful conversations.

For companies navigating the balance between representation and marketing, intentionality is key. Supporting LGBTQIA+ communities goes beyond releasing rainbow-themed products or holiday décor—it’s about optics.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @chezaidan

Consumers demand that you either support or don’t – not only when it’s convenient or “in-vogue”. Efforts like Target’s Pride collection or Bud Light’s inclusive campaign show both the opportunities and challenges of navigating this cultural moment.