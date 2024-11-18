Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok "My Manager Hated That I Corrected Her" — TikToker Calls out Manager After Getting Sent Home "Maybe I shouldn't have..." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Nov. 18 2024, 1:03 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @hillarious138

TikToker Hillarious (@hillarious138) recently took to the platform to share a frustrating workplace encounter with her manager, in a video that has shot up to 468K views. The straight-to-camera monologue was in response to another user @Bookie advising about her workplace in a previous video, "Just remember you are there for a check, not to make friends. Try to focus on working instead of the mean coworkers and do your best!"

Hilliarious had another take on her place of employment. Choosing to forgo the “suck it up” approach: "You guys, my manager just sent me home because I corrected her," she begins, detailing the interaction. Her manager had asked if she wanted a break at 11 or at 1.

"I get off at 1, so I'd rather go now, obviously," Hillarious said. Her manager claimed Hillarious wasn't entitled to a break because she was only working four hours, while Hillarious pointed out that her shift was actually five hours.

When she tried to clarify that she was entitled to a break under the four-hour rule, the manager got visibly upset. Five minutes later, her manager's supervisor sent Hillarious home. She added a bit of text over the video: "my manager hated that I corrected her."

The irony of being dismissed after making a valid point clearly wasn't lost on her. The workplace dynamic is changing, and social media is playing a huge role. Hillarious's story is just one of countless examples of employees calling out unjust practices, and TikTok has become a major outlet for sharing these moments.

It wasn't long ago that the norm in the workplace was to assume the boss was always right. This "keep your head down and do your job" mentality has shifted as employees have grown more vocal, thanks to the democratizing power of social media.

According to a 2023 survey by Glassdoor, 68 percent of employees felt empowered to speak up about workplace issues because of social media, while 58 percent reported actually doing so. These evolving dynamics are also a reflection of younger generations entering the workforce.

A Gallup poll found that Millennials and Gen Z employees are more likely to prioritize fairness and transparency, with 74 percent saying they would consider leaving their jobs if they felt disrespected by management.

The comments on Hillarious's video were full of support. One user wrote, "Time to look for another job. A manager that can’t admit that they are wrong creates a toxic environment." Another chimed in with, "Report it to OSHA or DOL. For real, get that check."

"No, you should correct her. She needs to know labor laws," wrote another. They have a point — U.S. labor laws do specify break requirements. Under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA), while federal law doesn't mandate breaks for most workers, many states do require short breaks for every four hours worked.

If Hillarious's shift was indeed five hours, she could have been entitled to that break. Her manager not knowing these guidelines could indicate larger issues within the workplace.

Hilliarious's story continues the evolution of workers speaking out, challenging outdated norms, and demanding respect. But it raises an interesting question — has social media truly empowered the working class?

