Kristin Cavallari Did Kristin Cavallari Hook up With Jason Statham? Fans React to the Shocking Rumor "Suspect's hottest hook up that she's never told anyone about was with Jason Statham." By Trisha Faulkner Published Nov. 18 2024, 12:47 p.m. ET

Laguna Beach star Kristin Cavallari's recent TikTok video has gone viral and sparked wild speculation about a shocking hook-up in her past. Participating in the suspect trend, Kristin and her friend Justin Anderson proceeded to spill the tea on some juicy secrets. As the video came to an end, her friend dropped a massive bombshell that her “hottest Hollywood hook-up” was none other than Jason Statham. This bombshell caught her followers off guard and sent them into a frenzy in the comments of her video.

Fans of both Kristin and Jason took to social media to discuss whether this was a wild rumor or a celebrity hook-up that happened. Was there even room in Jason and Kristin’s timelines where this hook-up made sense? Or, was Justin just trying to stir some drama up? Did Kristin Cavallari really hook up with Jason Statham? Here’s what we know and what everyone is saying about it.

Did Kristin Cavallari hook up with Jason Statham? Her fans are stunned.

In the TikTok video, Kristin and her friend Justin took turns spilling surprising secrets about each other. The most jaw-dropping moment was when her friend claimed she had been hiding a hot Hollywood hook-up from the world. Per her friend, Kristin once hooked up with Jason. Fans were quick to react to this bombshell in the comments. Most admitted they completely understood why she would hook up with Jason. However, they were also begging for a story time or confirmation the rumor was true.

One fan exclaimed, "Jason Statham?! OK… OK I’m not mad at it." A second chimed in: "We’re DEFINITELY going to need a Jason Statham storytime ma’am!" The timeline, though unexpected, appears to be a possibility. As those who have followed Jason know, he’s been in a committed relationship with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley since 2010. Kristin, now 37, would have been 18 as of 2005. So, there was a plausible five-year window where she and Jason could have hooked up.

The Tribune reports the couple were briefly linked together in 2009. Chatter in the comments of the TikTok video confirmed fans also think 2009 is likely when the hook-up between these two would have happened.

Fans believe Kristin’s TikTok is 100 percent true.

The comments on the video suggest her followers believe she did hook up with Jason. Many point out that the way Kristin and her friend reacted to each secret that was dropped confirmed they must all be true. The reactions felt genuine, and fans didn’t think they would respond to something that wasn’t true with embarrassed laughter.

Many TikTok users agreed Kristin and her friend "broke the Internet" by dropping this Jason bombshell on everyone. Others proceeded to beg for more details. One individual pointed out this was the best way for tea to be delivered.