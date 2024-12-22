“The Joy on His Face” — Kid Is Too Happy Watching The Grinch Steal Presents and Ruin Christmas "Future shareholders are gonna love this kid." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Dec. 22 2024, 11:01 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @toast.tomato.sandwich

The first time I watched Beauty and the Beast, I was inconsolable. Not because I was touched by the Stockholm Syndrome love story of Belle and the cursed nobleman. But rather what ended up happening to Gaston, the burly, bombastic bear of a man who died at the end of the flick. As a kid, before I understood how movies worked, I thought that the outcome of these films could change somehow.

Article continues below advertisement

So I'd watch the movie multiple times, hoping somehow Gaston would triumph over the monster and turn him into a rug. After expressing these opinions to my family and friends I quickly learned that no one else saw the virtues in Gaston's character as I did. It's because of this perspective that I can appreciate this young kid's love for The Grinch.

Source: Universal Pictures

Article continues below advertisement

A TikTok user who goes by Toasty (@toasty.tomato.sandwich) on the popular social media application posted a video of a "villain origin story" that appears to have resonated with other folks online. Her video accrued over 4.3 million views and while the clip is short, it captures the unbridled enthusiasm of a child tickled by someone "living their truth."

The Grinch-loving toddler can barely contain themselves as they bounce up and down on the couch, presumably watching the infamous Christmas grump pilfering gifts. Entirely engrossed in the artistic experience they're witnessing, the kid starts cheering the green menace on in their quest to dampen Yuletide cheer for everyone.

Article continues below advertisement

"Yes Grinch! Steal all the presents! Yes! Yes Grinch!" the kid says, presumably after watching them knick goodies from under an unsuspecting family's tree. Further texturing the video is the fact that this kid looks like they're cheering they're favorite sports team on at a game — they're wearing a green sweater that's a dead ringer for the Grinch's own fur-color.

Article continues below advertisement

In a follow-up video to her original post, Toasty responded to one comment from one of the 1,600+ people who replied to her original upload. The TikTok user wrote: "They say that kids who side with the villain have more empathy than their peers and I believe it."

Article continues below advertisement

However, the aforementioned video seems to refute that supposition from the fellow TikToker. In it, wearing another green sweater, the child grimaces as he speaks into the camera. Giving a performance that is tantamount to the type of marketing stunt a seasoned professional wrestling heel is only capable of, they expressed just how much they revile the season of good cheer.

"I HATE CHRISTMAS! I HATE CHRISTMAS! I HATE CHRISTMAS! I HATE CHRISTMAS!" the child repeats over and over again. It seems that Toasty is insinuating that if their child does indeed have higher levels of empathy, perhaps they're overcompensating quite a bit to hide that fact from folks who might take advantage of their innate kindness.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @toast.tomato.sandwich

The fascination that children innately have with villains is a larger topic of conversation that extends beyond the scope of a child just rooting for the Grinch. Legendary screen actor Jack Nicholson discussed the significance he attributed to playing the Joker in Tim Burton's Batman film.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @toast.tomato.sandwich

Many attribute the germination of superhero movies being taken more "seriously" as an art form to Burton's efforts. The initial success of the 1989 film is undeniably a result of Nicholson's efforts. This isn't to discount Keaton's, Burton's, or the production crew's efforts in making the film. But even by their own admission, they stated that Nicholson's name instantly brought validity to the project.

Article continues below advertisement

Nicholson stated that children are innately thrilled by menacing and scary characters on screen it's evident that he wanted to interject that into his performance. Outthink also penned a lengthy piece about the significance of villains in narratives and how villains can often teach children about empathy.

Source: TikTok | @toast.tomato.sandwich

Article continues below advertisement

Greek tragedians and philosophers alike opined about the didactic nature of entertainment — that these narratives are innate rehearsals for life, instructing human beings as how they should and shouldn't behave in certain situations. The cathartic release of watching a character do the right thing in the face of adversity, or the shame and anger we feel when they don't, is the hallmark of an impactful piece of art.

Source: TikTok | @toast.tomato.sandwich