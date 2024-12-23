Who Is Cooking With Kya? The TikTok Creator Went Viral While Coping a Tragic Loss The influencer who jokes about cooking her way into a taken man's heart reached 1 million TikTok followers in December 2024. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 23 2024, 5:46 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@cookingwithkya

In December 2024, the internet ran amuck when a girl with a catchy song and cooking skills began bringing in viral numbers on TikTok. The influencer, Kya Renee, has brought many new eyes to her cooking channel, Cooking With Kya, though some controversy was involved.

The controversy included Kya receiving tons of hate for wearing cute clothes and making recipes for her haters' boyfriends. Calm down, guys, that last part was a joke! Since going viral for her videos, Kya has shared that there's more to her story than creating food videos and witty banter. So, who is Cooking With Kya? Let's find out!

Who is Cooking with Kya?

Kya's internet fame came to her in her early twenties. According to Famous Birthdays, the influencer was born on Sept. 9, 2001, and is 23 as of this writing.

It's unclear what Kya was doing before and since TikTok, but she launched her popular channel in July 2024. Three months into the platform, she began receiving comments about her content when she said in a Dec. 2, 2024 video, "One, two, Kya’s coming for you,” and continued, “Wake up and make your man some breakfast before I do.” Since then, she's received comments from fans calling her multiple obscenities and saying she's a "pick me." Kya, for her part, has proven that she's just getting started.

Cooking with Kya shared the tragic reason behind her TikTok fame.

While Kya was visible on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and other platforms, her name and videos have been on many social media users' minds after her "make your man some breakfast before I do" comment went viral. Thousands of users have made response videos using her "Cooking with Kya" theme song and debating over whether she's wrong for making her videos, which include her continuing to say she will take someone's man through her cooking and looks.

On Dec. 11, 2024, Kya celebrated reaching 160,000 followers on TikTok. Then, Dec. 19, 2024, her TikTok and Instagram reached one million followers. On Instagram, Kya posted several photos of her posing behind a set of "1 M" balloons. The cook also thanked her followers for her success and admitted she was misunderstood. Kya shared that she started her TikTok journey to help her cope with her sister's death.

"Where do I start… the amount of support I’ve been receiving is greatly appreciated," she wrote in her caption. "After losing my sister in September making content has been my escape from reality." Kya added that, despite the hateful comments she receives, she embraces the online trolls and is more focused on getting to the bag than someone else's boyfriend.