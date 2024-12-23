What Happened to Ranboo? How the Streamer Found a New Path Beyond 'Minecraft' “They rebranded and became more of a Vtuber as well! He seems a lot happier.” By Trisha Faulkner Published Dec. 23 2024, 1:01 p.m. ET Source: X/@Ranboosaysstuff

Ranboo, a beloved figure in the online gaming community, once captivated millions with his Minecraft content on Twitch. Known for his humor and creative storytelling, he quickly became one of the most popular streamers on the platform. Unfortunately, Ranboo’s presence in the Minecraft gaming community has faded. This observation has caused many to wonder: What happened to Ranboo?

Speculation swirled among his fans and followers as they looked for answers to his disappearance. In fact, a thread popped up on Reddit earlier this year with one fan claiming Ranboo seemed to have disappeared. Fortunately, the popular gaming influencer didn’t really quit or abandon his fans. Instead, he just shifted gears — and seems a lot happier because of it. “They pretty much just stopped playing Minecraft,” one Reddit user noted in a thread discussing his disappearance from the Minecraft community.

Despite stepping away from the game that made him famous, Ranboo is still fairly active after rebranding as a Vtuber. While some fans admit they lost interest in him when he left Minecraft, many admit they enjoy watching him even more with the switch to variety streams. Keep reading as we take a closer look at where Ranboo is and what he’s doing now.

What happened to Ranboo? Take a closer look at his shift away from 'Minecraft.'

The reason people wonder where Ranboo disappeared to is because of his decision to leave Minecraft behind. For years, Ranboo was one of the most popular Minecraft streamers. He was a cornerstone in the Dream SMP server. Over time, however, his content began to change. By the middle of 2023, Ranboo made the decision to stop regularly streaming Minecraft and start streaming a variety of games instead.

This shift wasn’t universally embraced by Ranboo's fans. As one Reddit commenter put it, “I stopped watching the streams [when the] streamer stops playing Minecraft, I quickly stop watching too with few exceptions.” Ranboo has since experimented with different formats and audiences, becoming a Vtuber. “They rebranded and became more of a Vtuber as well! He seems a lot happier, and if you follow his Tumblr/X, he’s been working on a lot of new projects,” another fan explained.

Ranboo also experienced some personal growth and started to embrace who he really is..

Beyond professional changes, Ranboo has also undergone significant personal growth. In 2022, he came out as gay and non-binary, updating his pronouns to he/they. This announcement was met with overwhelming support from his community, many of whom praised his authenticity and courage.

Additionally, his friendships and collaborations have shifted. Previously seen with Minecraft creators like TommyInnit and Tubbo, Ranboo now spends more time with a new circle, including Aimsey, Quqqie, Sneeg, Charlie, and Moonzy. “They kind of shifted away from Minecraft as a whole but are a lot more interesting now if you ask me,” a Reddit user commented, reflecting on how Ranboo’s changes have expanded his content and connections.

He briefly returned to 'Minecraft' for a one-day stream.

Despite moving away from Minecraft, Ranboo hasn’t entirely abandoned his roots. On Sept. 13, 2024, he surprised fans with a one-day-only Minecraft stream titled “Minecraft RETURNS FOR ONE DAY ONLY.” In the stream, he tackled hardcore mode, a nostalgic nod to the content that made him a household name in the gaming community. Fans were thrilled to see him back, even if only for a short while. The stream highlighted the enduring bond between Ranboo and the game that launched his career.

What is next for Ranboo?