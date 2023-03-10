Home > Gaming > Minecraft Source: SmallAnt via YouTube SmallAnt is Nominated at The Streamer Awards This Weekend – but What's His Real Name? By Jon Bitner Mar. 10 2023, Published 6:15 p.m. ET

Although he’s only been in the spotlight for a few years, SmallAnt has quickly become a popular figure in the world of streaming. The creator has accumulated more than two million subscribers on YouTube, more than one million on Twitch, and he's only grown more popular over the years. In fact, SmallAnt is nominated for an award at The Streamer Awards 2023 – which takes place on March 11.

But who is SmallAnt from Twitch and what’s his real name? Here’s a closer look at the popular streamer and everything we know about him.

What is SmallAnt’s real name?

SmallAnt’s real name is Tanner Ant, hence the SmallAnt moniker. He's a Canadian streamer that posts to both YouTube and Twitch, with a heavy focus on games such as Pokémon, Minecraft, and Super Mario 64. Beyond simple commentary videos, he also posts speedrunning videos and quirky content about sharpening pencils.

At the time of writing, SmallAnt’s YouTube channel has amassed over 600 million views, making him one of the most successful creators on the platform. The same goes for Twitch, with thousands of viewers tuning in for each stream and more than 1.2 million followers.

SmallAnt is nominated for Best 'Minecraft' Streamer.

SmallAnt’s success over the years has led him to be nominated for the Best Minecraft Streamer at The Streamer Awards. Back in 2022, SmallAnt was also nominated for and won the Best Speedrunner category. The creator has continued to churn out impressive content, and most fans aren’t surprised to see SmallAnt back in the running for another award.

I'm going to look like an absolute idiot if I lose this.



Please vote right now. PLEASE. THIS IS NOT A JOKE. pic.twitter.com/8c9jZRL5qP — SmallAnt (@SmallAnt) February 21, 2023

One of SmallAnt’s most popular Minecraft videos is him reacting to a Minecraft speedrun, which pulled in nearly seven million views. He also regularly streams Minecraft on Twitch, although recent broadcasts have been dominated by Mario speedruns.

