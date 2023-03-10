Home > Gaming Source: Paradox Interactive 'Cities: Skylines II' Is Launching in 2023 – Here’s What We Know About Its Release Date By Jon Bitner Mar. 10 2023, Published 3:13 p.m. ET

The original Cities: Skylines launched back in 2015, and now, more than eight years later, the game is finally receiving a sequel. Cities: Skylines II was revealed in early March 2023, although very little was said about the highly anticipated title. It looks to build on the success of the original in unique new ways, but what exactly is the Cities: Skylines II release date? Here’s everything we know about the upcoming game.

Article continues below advertisement

What is the 'Cities: Skylines II' release date?

The Cities: Skylines II release date is 2023, although an exact date is yet to be announced by its publisher. However, based on the current lack of gameplay footage, it’s unlikely to see the light of day until the tail end of the year. Launching during the holiday season could be a real possibility – although nothing official has been revealed.

Source: Paradox Interactive

Article continues below advertisement

Its listing on Steam is just as vague, with no in-game screenshots or trailers available. You can, however, add the game to your wishlist. The Cities: Skylines II release date is listed as “coming soon” on Steam, and its minimum and recommended PC specs are yet to be announced.

Here's everything else we know about 'Cities: Skylines II.'

Beyond a release date of 2023, there are a few other interesting bits of info we know about Cities: Skylines II. For one, it’ll be arriving on Xbox Series X, PS5, and PC. It’ll also be a day-one launch on Xbox Game Pass.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Paradox Interactive

Cities: Skylines II seems to be building off the framework of its predecessor instead of reinventing the wheel, as the original earned rave reviews and continues to see plenty of players to this day. The official store page for Cities: Skylines II notes that you’ll once again be building and managing your own city with no restrictions, and you’ll be able to navigate a “deep simulation and a living economy.”

Article continues below advertisement

The publisher also notes that Skylines II will feature “stunning graphics,” although all of the images released so far have not been running on the in-game engine. But considering the original Cities: Skylines looked fantastic back in 2015, expect Skylines II to live up to the “stunning” description.

Cities: Skylines is now revolutionizing the city-builder genre again, with the sequel to one of the best-selling management games of its decade is coming in 2023. Get ready for a new epic scale in the most realistic city builder - ever.🏗️



Wishlist now!https://t.co/Rcrhh3Ykf0 pic.twitter.com/8fWDGlKNVs — Cities: Skylines (@CitiesSkylines) March 6, 2023