TommyInnit's Parents Have Always Been "Super, Super Supportive" of His Gaming Career

While many people picture vloggers when they think of YouTube's top content creators, gamers have some of the most popular channels on the video app.

Videos for rounds of Call of Duty, Minecraft, or Roblox have been viewed billions of times, and sharing gaming hacks or full rounds of play has become quite lucrative.

Though Twitch is a popular destination for expert video game players to showcase their talents, most still have some sort of presence on YouTube — including TommyInnit (real name Thomas Simons).