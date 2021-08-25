People Are Trolling Fans Who Want to See YouTuber Ranboo's Face

Anonymous YouTubers and internet personalities such as CorpseHusband and SwaggerSouls have been around for a while now. It gives creators the best of both worlds: they get all the fame and adoration while keeping people out of their business. Some have gained millions of followers without showing their faces.

Youtuber and Twitch streamer Ranboo gained fame in a similar manner. But fans have been trying to figure out his identity for a while. Some people are saying images of his face have been leaked on TikTok. While fans on Twitter claim they have pictures of his face. Here's what we know.

People are saying that Ranboo did a face reveal that got leaked on TikTok.

As of now, Ranboo hasn't said anything about revealing his face for any personal milestone or special occasion. He's got millions of followers on the internet, so he's had plenty of opportunity to do so. But his signature black and white mask did have an accidental slip in 2021.

According to The Sun, in April 2021, Ranboo's mask slipped while he was talking and his face was briefly visible. The video is no longer up but plenty of people got screenshots. He doesn't mind teasing his fans about revealing his face, though. He's made content with YouTuber tommyinnit, who tried to pull his mask down while on camera.

