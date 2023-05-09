Home > Gaming > Minecraft Source: Grazzy via YouTube This YouTuber Is Building The Entire 'Breath of the Wild' Map in 'Minecraft' One determined YouTuber is making the 'Breath of the Wild' map in 'Minecraft,' and the results are pretty impressive. Here's what Grazzy's done so far. By Jon Bitner May 9 2023, Published 3:40 p.m. ET

There’s no shortage of incredible Minecraft projects. Fans have brought everything from the Death Star to King’s Landing from Games of Thrones to life in the blocky survival sim — but the latest project to make waves across the web might be the most impressive yet.

Article continues below advertisement

Grazzy, a popular YouTuber, has spent more than a year faithfully recreating the entire Breath of the Wild map in Minecraft, and it’s truly a sight to behold. Here's a closer look at this intrepid YouTuber that’s making the Breath of the Wild map in Minecraft.

Source: Grazzy via YouTube

Article continues below advertisement

This YouTuber is recreating the entire 'Breath of the Wild' map in 'Minecraft.'

Technically, Grazzy’s creation isn’t new. As mentioned above, the creator has been working on the project for more than a year. But with the impending release of Tears of the Kingdom, his project is getting renewed (and much-deserved) attention.

The latest location he's working on is the Gerudo Region, which Grazzy says is the “most requested region” on the entire map. From the Colosseum to the Divine Beast, not a single detail was left out of the project. If you want to see the finished region, you can skip ahead to the 29:42 minute mark of the latest video — although watching Grazzy build the map firsthand is arguably just as exciting.

Article continues below advertisement

How is Grazzy building the 'Breath of the Wild' map in 'Minecraft'?

As you’d expect, a ton of planning goes into building a map of this size. Grazzy first needs to figure out the scale of each in-game location, then builds a rough outline of the structure in Minecraft. He then gets to work with a team of volunteers to piece the location together brick by brick.

Article continues below advertisement

Many of the projects are broken into regions, which makes the daunting task a bit more palatable. There’s still the massive challenge of figuring out the scale of each individual region, and though Grazzy has run into a few hiccups, things seem to have smoothed out after several months of work.

Source: Grazzy via YouTube

Article continues below advertisement

Grazzy notes that he works on the project for around six hours a day, and some episodes require hundreds of hours of work. It’s a painstaking process, but one that appears to be yielding positive results. At the time of writing, the original video about building the BotW map in Minecraft has over 1.3 million views.

Article continues below advertisement

Will Grazzy build 'Tears of the Kingdom' in 'Minecraft'?

As if recreating Breath of the Wild’s map in Minecraft wasn’t impressive enough, Grazzy has announced plans to build the Tears of the Kingdom map in Minecraft. Once the BotW map is complete, he’ll make a copy of it and update it based on the appearance of TotK.

Source: Grazzy via YouTube