Home > Gaming Source: Nintendo Fans Speculate Matthew Mercer Is the Voice Actor for Ganondorf in 'Tears of the Kingdom' By Anthony Jones Feb. 9 2023, Published 5:10 p.m. ET

During the latest Direct presentation, Nintendo debuted a ton of new information for multiple video game IPs. Aside from the Pikmin 4 release that viewers had theorized already, the Nintendo Switch Online adding Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games alongside details on Splatoon 3 DLC came as a pleasant surprise.

Article continues below advertisement

However, the biggest highlight of the night was the preview of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Nintendo showcased a new trailer for Tears of the Kingdom to close out the stream that revealed protagonist Link facing new enemies and utilizing fascinating gadgets during his travels over Hyrule. Unexpectedly, viewers also heard a few lines from what they believed to be Ganondorf, the primary antagonist of the franchise opposing Link and Princess Zelda — and fans are convinced they know the source.

Source: Nintendo

Article continues below advertisement

Fans are convinced Matthew Mercer is the voice actor behind Ganondorf in 'Tears of the Kingdom.'

According to listeners, the voice actor for Ganondorf in the Tears of the Kingdom trailer sounded eerily similar to Matthew Mercer, a voice actor known best for doing massive character roles across the video game industry and contributing to the growth of the Dungeons & Dragons web series Critical Role.

After the showing, fans were sure Matthew was the voice actor behind the character, but Nintendo and the actor haven't confirmed if that was the case. "There's a few people who sound a lot like Matt, (Jonah Scott as Katakuri sounds so much like him in One Piece) so maybe not 100, but yeah that sounds identical to him, especially the way he says 'kingdom,'" one fan wrote on Reddit. "If it is him then very very excited."

Article continues below advertisement

Matt Mercer playing Ganondorf in Tears of the Kingdom making it the second time he’s played Ganondorf pic.twitter.com/EV16DXHX4a — stargirl (@stargirlcosplay) February 8, 2023 Source: Nintendo via Twitter

Another agreed, adding, "It has to be. Been looking around everywhere to see if theres any confirmation, but if that's not Matt then there's someone who sounds damn near him."

Article continues below advertisement

Matthew Mercer is an acclaimed voice actor.

While there's no confirmation to speak of, Matthew is an acclaimed voice actor and would have the chops to bring new life into the character, seeing as this is the first time that Ganondorf has had a voice actor ever. What makes this even more believable is the fact that Mercer has technically played as Ganondorf before.

In 2009, Mercer appeared in a There Will Be Blood internet spoof series known as There Will Be Brawl as Ganondorf Dragmire, a formidable warlord mirroring the Zelda antagonist. Matthew directed and produced the web series, which included several Super Smash Bros. characters battling each other. At this time, the actor was still expanding in his field of work, jumping between animated shows, video games, and radio commercials.

Article continues below advertisement

I like to believe that @matthewmercer was cast in Zelda #TearsoftheKingdom based just on his work as Ganondorf in There Will Be Brawl — Michael Spinal Cord Sword (@_mikeopath) February 9, 2023