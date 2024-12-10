TikTok Foodie Cookingwithkya Gets Slammed by Users After Controversial Video The creator has responded to her video's backlash on her social media accounts. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 10 2024, 3:37 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@cookinwitkya

Over the years, food influencers have been surprisingly controversial on TikTok. Whether they’re subliminally feuding on their respective platforms or slammed for shaming Atlanta restaurants for their lack of customer service, it seems people often have beef with the people who make… you know where I’m going.

In December 2024, foodie content creator Cookingwithkya experienced online hate when she created her cooking account. Her videos sparked outrage, causing an uproar among other TikTok users. Here’s what to know about the Cookingwithkya controversy.

Cookingwithkya’s TikTok controversy began with her first video on the platform.

Kya launched her TikTok account in May 2023. Since then, she’s shared videos of herself dancing to one of the app’s popular sounds or posing in a cute outfit. In 2024, Kya expanded her brand to focus on her cooking skills. Her videos include her recording a breakfast, lunch, or dinner meal after singing her jingle, “Cookingwithkya, Cookingwithkya.” I dare you to hear it and not have it stuck in your head for the rest of the day!

In December 2024, on TikTok, Kya went online to complete her usual routine. She started the video by holding a plate of breakfast food and saying, "One, two, Kya’s coming for you.” Kya then shared a hot take as she warned women to cook for the men they’re in a relationship with.

“Wake up and make your man some breakfast before I do,” she declared before reaching for a can of whipped cream and putting it in her mouth.

Kya proceeded to show off her cooking skills as she cooked the breakfast. However, those who watched the video were less concerned about her eggs and pancakes and were more pressed about her “before I do” remark. “OK, but where is your man??” one fan scoffed. “My face scrunched up so hard,” another said. “Came to see. I saw, and I’m not worried,” a third user stated.

Kya also received comments from users comparing her to YouTube influencer Cookin’ with Duke Dennis.

Kya responded to the controversy on TikTok.

The controversy over Kya’s comments sparked a debate over various societal topics. One TikTok user @danad87 said the controversy showed how some women aren’t the “girls’ girls” they claim to be since many of Kya’s most significant critiques came from women. Others further supported Kya by suggesting that her online haters let her make her steak and potatoes in peace.

Kya herself has addressed the controversy in several TikToks. In one post from Dec. 9, she posted herself mouthing the words to Tiffany “New York” Pollard’s iconic Flavor of Love line, “does it look like I care? Because I don’t” line as comments about her floated throughout the video. The day before, she wrote a shady note to her naysayers as she danced in her kitchen while wearing a pink, skin-tight dress.

“Y’all talking about my cooking videos, but yo body count higher than my rent,” she wrote. “Let’s start there.”