Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Keith Lee's Review of Kandi Burruss’s and Other ATL Restaurants Goes Viral on Social Media Keith Lee said visiting Old Lady Gang was a “unique experience.” Here’s how his stop in Atlanta sparked viral memes and debates. By Elizabeth Randolph Oct. 30 2023, Published 1:56 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@keith_lee125

The Gist: Keith Lee is a popular food critic on TikTok and former MMA fighter

In October 2023, Keith gave several Atlanta restaurants honest reviews, including Kandi Burruss's Old Lady Gang and The Real Milk & Honey.

Keith Lee's reviews caused viral memes on Twitter

Article continues below advertisement

In 2023, TikTok influencer Keith Lee left his MMA career to become an online food critic. He's now one of the most popular food reviewers on social media. Additionally, Keith has begun visiting restaurants suggested by his fans. And, in October 2023, Atlanta was his next stop. He revealed on his popular TikTok account (@keith_lee125) that he had “a unique experience that I will never forget” while visiting several Atlanta hotspots, including Kandi Burruss’s Old Lady Gang.

Unfortunately, the experience wasn’t too optimistic. Here’s what Keith Lee said in his Atlanta restaurant reviews.

Article continues below advertisement

Keith Lee claimed a local Atlanta restaurant refused to serve his family.

On Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, Keith posted a video of himself outside of an Atlanta restaurant called The Real Milk & Honey, located in College Park. Keith shared that he was in Atlanta with his family and was told by his fans to check out Milk & Honey’s establishment.

Article continues below advertisement

As promised, Keith attended the restaurant, though he had no idea he wouldn’t be able actually to eat a meal there. At the beginning of the video, Keith shared that while he planned on reviewing the restaurant’s food, he couldn’t because he could not order anything from the menu.

Article continues below advertisement

Keith explained that The Real Milk & Honey could not call in or make online orders for DoorDash and other food delivery apps. Since Keith frequently explains that he’s a “regular person” who happens to have a “big following,” he opts to review the food away from the restaurants. So, he asked his family to go in, pick up his order, and bring it to him.

Keith said his family attempted to order at The Real Milk & Honey but could not get service from the restaurant. He claimed the family were told the restaurant was no longer taking in customers due to “deep cleaning,” though there were reportedly other patrons eating inside the restaurant.

Article continues below advertisement

Once his family told him what happened, Keith said he decided to go into the restaurant himself to place an order. He was reportedly met with positive responses from employees who recognized him and tried to service him and his family, but Keith “respectfully declined” the offer.

Article continues below advertisement

However, despite his harsh experience with The Real Milk & Honey, Keith refused to bash the restaurant and urged his fans to judge the space for themselves.

“Don't call this restaurant. Trying to get nobody fired,” Keith warned. “Ain't nobody do nothing. This is the rules they had. If you don't like the rules, the rules are not for you. And for me, my family, the rules just weren’t for us.

Article continues below advertisement

The Real Milk & Honey waitress calling Keith Lee to come back after they realized it was him pic.twitter.com/KQMManNIk8 — 🍯🔑 (@imeverybottom) October 29, 2023

The Real Milk & Honey employees when Keith Lee walked in pic.twitter.com/amCabRMkNn — KNOCK KNOCK GUESS WHAT THE GOONS HOME 🥷🏿🏚️ (@WraysNephew876) October 29, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

Me watching this Keith Lee & Milk & Honey drama unfold 😂 pic.twitter.com/JP53IsF97D — A Tay (@HustleBunny11) October 29, 2023

Keith Lee also accused Kandi Burruss’s restaurant, Old Lady Gang, of having lousy customer service.

After Keith’s initial video about one Atlanta hotspot, The Real Milk and Honey, he was recommended to review Kandi Burruss's family restaurant, Old Lady Gang. Despite trying to order through DoorDash and Yelp, they were unsuccessful.

Article continues below advertisement

They went to the restaurant to order from their takeout menu but could not purchase anything due to the high volume of customers they receive on the weekend. Therefore, Keith's review of OLG's food was not possible as he and his family never got the chance to try it.

Article continues below advertisement

As he did at The Real Milk & Honey, Keith eventually went into the Old Lady Gang and tried to get his family a table. When he arrived, the server told Keith he would have a table in “five minutes” after telling his family there would be an “hour to an hour and a half wait” and refused to take the family’s contact information. Keith, who also snapped photos with fans and his wife, Ronnie Lee, quickly noticed he was being accommodated due to his social media fame.

Unsurprisingly, Keith declined to stay at OLG and left with his family. While he didn’t bash the restaurant, many people following his Atlanta reviews did it for him with multiple hilarious memes on X, formerly Twitter.

Article continues below advertisement

Keith Lee vs. Atlanta’s culinary scene: pic.twitter.com/gT2HtudHAV — issa rae’s favorite interviewer. (@TheGreatIsNate) October 29, 2023

Not Keith Lee calling out Old Lady Gang too!!!! pic.twitter.com/FIY0R9Tvtr — DwayneNoWayne (@DwayneJay) October 30, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

Mama Joyce pulling up to Keith Lee pic.twitter.com/dt0AHur2Ql — DeVince (@DeVincetheCEO) October 30, 2023

One of the restaurants from Keith Lee’s Atlanta reviews responded online.

While many fans of Kandi Burruss and the Old Lady Gang joked that Keith Lee better watch his back for Kandi’s mom, Mama Joyce, the restaurant has yet to address Keith’s review. However, The Real Milk & Honey responded with a video that left a bad taste in social media users’ mouths. No pun intended.

Article continues below advertisement

In the video, a woman who appears not to be The Real Milk & Honey’s owner, Monica Rose, responded to Keith’s review by asking her partner if he had seen the TikTok. The man then says, “And who is this Keith Lee?” to which a young girl responds, “Daddy, you don’t know who Keith Lee is?”

Article continues below advertisement

The video was attached to a lengthy caption of The Real Milk & Honey thanking Keith for his review while scolding the “negative people” who shared their opinions on social media. After sharing the video, the restaurant attracted more “negative people” who reprimanded the establishment for engaging in a social media war with the content creator.

Keith Lee said “somebody” who work for Kandi approached him at OMF and told him to come to Old Lady Gang… pic.twitter.com/pREV2DhI3J — Ariel 🧜🏽‍♀️ (@arigold_88) October 30, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

Atlanta Restaurants right now:



“Keith Lee just left the restaurant. He found out about our $5 per ketchup packet policy..



I think he’s recording in the car…” pic.twitter.com/TBbD7wS9lN — Dvrryl (@Dvrryl2times) October 28, 2023