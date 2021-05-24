Keith Lee Gives Update on WWE Return and Things Aren't Looking Good

Lee has been a lifelong fan of professional wrestling after being introduced to it by his grandmother as a young kid. After pursuing a career in football at Texas A&M University, Lee decided to pivot his career and dedicate himself fully to pro-wrestling. He first started out in Ring of Honor along with Shane Taylor, they were a tag team known as the "Pretty Boy Killers."

After wrestling for ROH from 2015 to 2017, he then transitioned to Evolve and Pro Wrestling Guerilla from 2017 to 2018 before ultimately signing with the WWE.

He immediately made a splash on NXT shows after his debut in 2018, but that wasn't his first experience with the WWE. He tried out for the organization in 2008 but wasn't hired. He then played a security guard on RAW in 2009 but it wasn't until 2018 when he became an official WWE talent.