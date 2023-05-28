Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > The Real Housewives of Atlanta Source: Getty Images Mama Joyce and Todd Tucker Feud — An Explanation of 'The RHOA' Drama 'RHOA' stars Mama Joyce and Todd Tucker feud. Here is everything we know about why the two do not get along and where they currently stand. By Je'Kayla Crawford May 28 2023, Published 12:32 p.m. ET

One of the main stars of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kandi Burruss, constantly shows her family on screen. But, two of her family members in particular don't have the best relationship.

Her mother, Mama Joyce, and her husband Todd Tucker have been on each other's bad sides for years. How did this feud start? Are they on speaking terms now? Here is what we know.

'RHOA' stars Mama Joyce and Todd Tucker feud explained. What started it all?

As viewers know, Mama Joyce didn't approve of Todd since the very beginning of his and Kandi's relationship. When referencing the two getting married, Mama Joyce said, "Kandi took a lemon and made lemonade."

In Season 12, it was revealed that Kandi's mom was even considering putting one of Kandi's children as her beneficiary, to avoid leaving her finances up to Todd.

Mama Joyce disapproves of Todd.

In an interview back in 2020, Mama Joyce made it clear that while she does not have hate towards Todd, she just doesn't think he is a good fit for Kandi.

She said that, "I’ve never been angry with Todd, I just don’t feel that he’s the person that I would’ve chosen for my daughter." She also alluded to the fact being with him is the wrong decision for Kandi.

Mama Joyce said, "I’m just going to have to let her make her own decision, whether it’s good or bad, whether I’m right or wrong. If I’m right, I won't say anything but be there for her. If she’s right, I’ll be the first one to apologize. I’ll get on TV or whatever it takes to apologize."

Are they getting along now?

In early 2022, it seemed as though the two had finally settled their differences and put their past behind them. Kandi spoke to Insider and revealed where the two stood with each other at that time.

She said that, "It's gotten much better in the last couple of weeks. They had gotten back to being a little weird with each other, but recently they made up again for the hundredth time. So hopefully, we'll keep them on the right track." But, this didn't last long. Just months later, their feud continued.

Mama Joyce threw shade at Todd at BravoCon.

At BravoCon in October 2022, Mama Joyce made it clear that her relationship with Todd was back to square one. When she was asked if she could replace Todd with someone else for Kandi to be with, she did not hold back with her answer.

She said, "If I could have replaced Todd, I probably would’ve picked anyone that had a decent job. Somebody that was maybe in the same business, in the financial realm that she was in. I just think that she should’ve married someone that was on the same financial scale."