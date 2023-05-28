Distractify
Kandi Burruss, Todd Tucker and Joyce Burruss attend the 2015 Ford Neighborhood Awards Hosted By Steve Harvey at Phillips Arena on August 8, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Source: Getty Images

Mama Joyce and Todd Tucker Feud — An Explanation of 'The RHOA' Drama

'RHOA' stars Mama Joyce and Todd Tucker feud. Here is everything we know about why the two do not get along and where they currently stand.

May 28 2023, Published 12:32 p.m. ET

One of the main stars of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kandi Burruss, constantly shows her family on screen. But, two of her family members in particular don't have the best relationship.

Her mother, Mama Joyce, and her husband Todd Tucker have been on each other's bad sides for years. How did this feud start? Are they on speaking terms now? Here is what we know.

'RHOA' stars Mama Joyce and Todd Tucker feud explained. What started it all?

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker attend Holiday Road Atlanta Friends & Family Preview Night 2021 at The Horse Mansion at Bouckaert Farm on November 26, 2021 in Fairburn, Georgia.
Source: Getty Images
As viewers know, Mama Joyce didn't approve of Todd since the very beginning of his and Kandi's relationship. When referencing the two getting married, Mama Joyce said, "Kandi took a lemon and made lemonade."

In Season 12, it was revealed that Kandi's mom was even considering putting one of Kandi's children as her beneficiary, to avoid leaving her finances up to Todd.

Mama Joyce disapproves of Todd.

Joyce Burruss attends Ride Along 2 advance screening at Regal Cinemas Atlantic Station on January 13, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Source: Getty Images
In an interview back in 2020, Mama Joyce made it clear that while she does not have hate towards Todd, she just doesn't think he is a good fit for Kandi.

She said that, "I’ve never been angry with Todd, I just don’t feel that he’s the person that I would’ve chosen for my daughter." She also alluded to the fact being with him is the wrong decision for Kandi.

Mama Joyce said, "I’m just going to have to let her make her own decision, whether it’s good or bad, whether I’m right or wrong. If I’m right, I won't say anything but be there for her. If she’s right, I’ll be the first one to apologize. I’ll get on TV or whatever it takes to apologize."

Are they getting along now?

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker attend Premiere Of Apple TV+'s Truth Be Told at AMPAS Samuel Goldwyn Theater on November 11, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
Source: Getty Images
In early 2022, it seemed as though the two had finally settled their differences and put their past behind them. Kandi spoke to Insider and revealed where the two stood with each other at that time.

She said that, "It's gotten much better in the last couple of weeks. They had gotten back to being a little weird with each other, but recently they made up again for the hundredth time. So hopefully, we'll keep them on the right track." But, this didn't last long. Just months later, their feud continued.

Mama Joyce threw shade at Todd at BravoCon.

Source: Twitter

At BravoCon in October 2022, Mama Joyce made it clear that her relationship with Todd was back to square one. When she was asked if she could replace Todd with someone else for Kandi to be with, she did not hold back with her answer.

She said, "If I could have replaced Todd, I probably would’ve picked anyone that had a decent job. Somebody that was maybe in the same business, in the financial realm that she was in. I just think that she should’ve married someone that was on the same financial scale."

Since this on-stage interview, there has been no public argument between Mama Joyce and Todd. Season 15 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta premiered on May 7, 2023.

Latest The Real Housewives of Atlanta News and Updates

