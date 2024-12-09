Home > Viral News > Influencers > Trisha Paytas "Still Can't Get Over This" — Trisha Paytas Appears on 'Saturday Night Live' Trisha Paytas was on 'Saturday Night Live' on Dec. 7, 2024. By Chrissy Bobic Published Dec. 9 2024, 9:42 a.m. ET Source: NBC

If you've been under a rock and completely sheltered from social media since the early aughts, you probably don't know who Trisha Paytas is. But even if you do know who she is, it's hard to explain exactly what she's famous for. From appearing in music videos to making social media content and hosting her own podcast, there's a lot she's known for. Now, she can add Saturday Night Live to that list.

That's right — on Dec. 7, Trisha Paytas made her SNL debut. For her fans who have followed her for years, this is a long time coming. While Trisha has dipped her toes in nearly every kind of entertainment, making a short appearance on the long running sketch comedy show is a big deal. And it thrusted her into the mainstream spotlight in a way that she hadn't been before.

Trisha Paytas made her 'SNL' debut.

In the Dec. 7 episode of SNL, Trisha appeared as herself in a skit about Spotify Wrapped, where a character in a sketch had listed her podcast as his number one podcast on his list. It was a bit meta, especially since Trisha hosts a podcast in real life called Just Trish. She then appeared on-stage with the rest of the cast in the end-of-episode send-off.

After her appearance in the SNL skit, Trisha's presence on-stage caused a stir among her fans who were surprised to see her pop up in the episode as a surprise guest and scene stealer. And it isn't lost on anyone that Trisha's former podcast co-host on her former podcast H3, Ethan Klein, once joked that he would cut off his arm if Trisha ever made it on SNL.

One user on X pointed that out and added, "Well he better get to cutting!" Another fan shared on X, "Trisha Paytas getting called out during the #SNL closing was so beautiful to see! A woman with a dream becoming reality in front of our eyes! @TrishaPaytas deserves this moment and that love! Listen to the audience cheer!!!"

While not everyone was as thrilled to see Trisha make her SNL debut, others applauded her for being an "icon" more than she already was to them. Because, according to Trisha's biggest fans (and she has a lot of them, thank you very much), she deserves this chance to share her personality and talent in a major way.

Is Trish Paytas an actor?

Honestly, what title doesn't Trisha have at this point? She regularly makes content on TikTok and YouTube, and she has appeared in music videos. She was also on Celebrity Big Brother in the U.K. in 2017. But well before that, she appeared on the reality show Who Wants to Be a Superhero?, and she is known for all of that and more.