Madison Stroncheck of “Madison and Colby” TikTok Channel Confirms Her Nephew, Bowen, Died "My sweet baby is no longer with us, but he's in heaven riding all the dirtbikes he could ever imagine," Madison said of Bowen. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 24 2024, 10:40 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@madisonstroncheck

On TikTok, influencer Madison Stroncheck often shares her life with her thousands of followers. Those who have seen her account have seen her post about her beauty tips, OOTDs, and her love for her boyfriend, Colby Hardy. Her account is dedicated to many of their moments together and time spent with their family and friends.

Article continues below advertisement

One of Madison's family members she enjoyed featuring on her channel was her 3-year-old nephew, Bowen. Her nephew often accompanied her to appointments and at home moments, and they were so close that some probably thought he was her son. In December 2024, Madison disclosed with her followers that her nephew died and that she was navigating her grief with her family. Here's everything we know about what happened to Bowen.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Bowen? The Madison and Colby account confirmed he died in December 2024.

On Dec. 23, 2024, Madison posted a video of Bowen tasting her smoothie in the kitchen and directing him to "say bye" to the camera. Many of her fans likely weren't alarmed by the post, since Bowen was a frequent guest on his aunt's channel. However, the comment she left under the video confirmed her nephew had died.

"This is the hardest thing I have every been through in my life," Madison wrote. "My sweet baby is no longer with us but he's in heaven riding all the dirtbikes he could ever imagine."

Article continues below advertisement

"I lost my best friend and I am still in disbelief," she added. "Everytime I would see him his sweet face yelled “MIMI” and he was full of joy and kindness. The warm tight hugs and crazy play time will be truly missed. If you know me then you know this baby was my pride and joy and i never stopped talking about him. He was so loved its crazy. I know he is looking over us and i am asking for yall to send prayers for our family. This is going to be very hard to get through."

@madisonstroncheck505 This is the hardest thing I have every been through in my life. My sweet baby is no longer with us but hes in heavon riding all the dirtbikes he could ever imagine. I lost my best friend and I am still in disbelief. Everytime I would see him his sweet face yelled “MIMI” and he was full of joy and kindness. The warm tight hugs and crazy play time will be truly missed. If you know me then you know this baby was my pride and joy and i never stopped talking about him. He was so loved its crazy. I know he is looking over us and i am asking for yall to send prayers for our family. This is going to be very hard to get through. ♬ original sound - Madison and colby

Article continues below advertisement

Madison followed up with another post, which included slides of her and Bowen in many moments during his short life. The influencer left another sweet comment about her nephew in the post. "The sweetest soul 🕊️🫶🏼 i love my sweet baby with all my heart," she added.

Madison's posts were flooded with condolences to her and her family. Additionally, other TikTok users who possibly knew Bowen, like @bransonh1m remembered him on their feeds. In @bransonh1m's post, he shared a video of a fire station and wrote "RIP Bowen" on the video.

Article continues below advertisement

What was Bowen's cause of death?

As of this writing, Bowen's cause of death is unknown. Neither Madison nor Colby has shared what happened to him other than he's no longer with us. Additionally, his mom and Madison's sister, Kennedi Berthelot, have yet to share any details surrounding his death.

Article continues below advertisement

Kennedi's last post before Bowen died included him, Kennedi, her husband Nick Berthelot, and their daughter, Molly, posed for family photos. Underneath the post, several users further shared their thoughts and prayers for the family. "Sending so many prayers to you and your sweet & beautiful family," one commenter wrote. "Absolutely heartbroken for you."

Article continues below advertisement

"I’m so sorry mama," another wrote. "You and your whole family are in my prayers. This is so devastating that he passed away and as the mom of someone who did I can only imagine what you are going through because that is your boy but always remember, he will forever be your boy."