"Fall Guy?" — Lawyer Thinks There's Something off About Luigi Mangione's Arrest "The shooter does not drink Starbucks." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Dec. 23 2024, 12:25 p.m. ET

If the current state of political affairs has proved anything, it’s that “conspiracy theories” don't feel like the half-baked ramblings of jobless basement dwellers anymore.

Now, it appears that the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson has been the subject of controversy. And there are throngs of people who believe it's highly unlikely Luigi Mangione, a man who looks more like an Abercrombie model than a murderer, is the one who shot him.

But 39-year veteran lawyer David Betras (@davidbetras0) doesn’t buy it. In a TikTok video that’s now been viewed over 8.7 million times, Betras laid out his doubts in detail.

"This wasn’t some random rage killing," Betras said. "The shooter knew the CEO’s schedule, had a silencer, and didn’t just run away — they walked away. Someone that calculated doesn’t just ‘accidentally’ show up on Starbucks surveillance footage.” He continued, "The person who shot that CEO knew where the cameras were, knew where to run, and knew where to run where there were no cameras. But somehow, we have a picture of the murderer?" he questioned.

Betras continued, "I’m just saying, I think there’s a little more to the story than what we’re being told.” The lawyer seemed to think perhaps the real murder orchestrated a decoy situation and hired someone to make appearances at the different places "the shooter" was spotted. Basically, Luigi is the fall guy.

Some view Luigi as a hero, while others have labeled him a misdirected spoiled brat. The comments section of Betras's video also became a breeding ground for further speculation. One commenter wrote, "Was it true this CEO was under DOJ investigation for insider trading aka Nancy Pelosi??” Another noted, “The fact that he knew Brian Thompson’s schedule indicates inside knowledge. They need to look at the spouse."

Betras himself agreed, saying, "When a spouse dies or a girlfriend or boyfriend dies, the No. 1 suspect is always the spouse or the girlfriend or boyfriend — until they’re not." Other users added even more layers. One commented about the ditched backpack found in Central Park, "the Monopoly money in the backpack sure seems like someone is playing with investigators too." Someone else conjectured, “I feel it’s a top-tier hired hit. So many distractions, right down to the casings."

This was a reference to shell casings found at the scene which had the words "delay, defend, depose" written on them — common words to criticize healthcare companies dealing with claims. Others thought the case's details simply didn't add up. 1.) Shell casings carrying cryptic messages. 2.) A gun conveniently left behind. 3.) And Mangione — a guy with an Ivy League education, who didn't even have UnitedHealthcare insurance?

"Something isn’t adding up here," another commenter wrote. Many agree this has all the markings of a professional hit designed to mislead investigators or create an intentionally obfuscating narrative meant to intentionally distract from other bombshell news.

But the real question is, why are these theories sticking now more than ever? A Pew Research poll from this year showed that only 22 percent of Americans trust the government to do what’s right most of the time. Trust in the courts has plummeted to a dismal 35 percent as well.

