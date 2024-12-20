Luigi Mangione's Appearance Has Changed Since He Was Arrested in Pennsylvania "Did Luigi Mangione get his eyebrows done and a shape-up while he was in lockup???" By Chrissy Bobic Published Dec. 20 2024, 10:27 a.m. ET Source: Mega

On Dec. 9, 2024, Luigi Mangione was apprehended in the back of a McDonald's in Altoona, Pa., after a manhunt for the murderer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson came to an end. Mangione was later charged with, among other lesser crimes, murder in the first degree. But what many continue to talk about on social media is his appearance, which some believe includes a haircut in prison.

Thanks to footage of Mangione being moved from the Pennsylvania jail to New York City, where he faced his more serious charges before being sent to a new detention center, people have seen a new look from the murder suspect. According to some, Mangione got a new haircut and even some manscaping on his facial hair before he left Pennsylvania.



Did Luigi Mangione get a haircut in prison?

According to a post on Threads, Mangione left Pennsylvania looking quite different thanks to a haircut, shave, and even a potential trim of eyebrow hair between his eyes. The user shared photos and a video of Mangione and wrote, "Did Luigi Mangione get his eyebrows done and a shape-up while he was in lockup???"

Other users replied to the post to share their own before and after photos to prove that they believe, yes, Mangione did get a haircut while in prison. "Some news articles said the inmates love him," someone replied to the original Threads post. "Probably plenty of barbers inside who offered lol they was in there keeping him fly fr." Another user wrote, "Come on... you thought the brothers were gonna let him step out without a fresh lineup?"

Someone gave our boy Luigi a taper fade… RAW NEXT QUESTION pic.twitter.com/BtXMRQsbo1 — (っ◔◡◔)っ ♥ Luigi Mangione Stan Account ♥ (@kimchikakes) December 19, 2024

Although the idea of Mangione caring about his appearance enough for a haircut at a time when he is facing charges might seem unimportant, it's still key as he prepares for the preliminary hearing in January 2025. According to Edward Y. Kim, the acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, per USA Today, "Luigi Mangione traveled to New York to stalk and shoot Thompson in broad daylight in front of a Manhattan hotel, all in a grossly misguided attempt to broadcast Mangione's views across the country."

Luigi Mangione being held in the same jail as Sean "Diddy" Combs.

While Mangione waits for his January 2025 preliminary hearing, he is being held at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center. Should he be found guilty of any number of his federal and state charges, he will be transferred to a larger permanent facility after sentencing. However, at this time, Mangione has not been found guilty of the crimes he was charged with and accused of.

