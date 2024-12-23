“He Struck Again!” — Couple Catches Runner Pooping on Their Property, but He Just Won’t Stop "...They just do this?" By Mustafa Gatollari Published Dec. 23 2024, 9:49 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @rvacoop

People are, understandably, very protective of their homes. They wouldn't want a stranger ambling about their property and snooping around, no matter who it is. Maybe there's someone who's got an eye on a shiny bicycle you keep in your backyard and they're looking to pilfer it.

Or maybe there's an HOA board member who is trying to snap photos of something you're keeping in your backyard that violates community guidelines so they could hit you with a fine. You know, because some people have nothing else to live for in their lives than to be full-time tattle tales.

But would you ever expect your property to be afflicted by a serial pooper? And no, we're not talking about someone who walks their dog but doesn't bother to clean up after it. We mean an actual human being who either can't control their bowels or gets a sick satisfaction out of relieving themselves on someone else's lawn

That's what a TikToker who goes by RW (@rvacoop) on the popular social media application encountered. In a viral clip that's garnered over 289,000 views on the application, RW provided some details on the "alley way dumper" that defiled his land.

In his first clip about the heinous offender, he discusses how he came to learn some more details about this mysteriously stinky figure. "All right so we had an issue with some guy. What we thought, to be honest, was just a drunken guy, stumbling around, taking a s--t in our alley, over the weekend."

At the start of the video, RW shows footage of a sign his wife posted calling the man out for his craptivities. It reads as follows: "To the grown man who has been caught on camera multiple times pooping in the alley on his 4:30 run. Here are two poop bags to help you clean up your crap."

The end of his message further shames the runner for his behavior. "Children and pets live in this neighborhood. Do better!" Beneath the message to the serial anal evacuator is what appears to be exterior security camera footage of him relieving himself. Indeed, there's a Ziploc packing some of the to-go excrement baggies.

RW continued to narrate his shock in the video: "Turns out, it's a runner. And this is his spot," he then flips the camera around to reveal trash bins dotting the trail in which the runner traverses daily. "So my wife is pretty funny," he says, returning to the sign, which he reads aloud.

"I just left some dog poop bags you know what I mean?" However, he also decided to up the ante — afterward, he pans his camera to a motion light he installed on a fence that'll shine a bright light on whoever stops in front of it.

This was done, presumably, in an attempt to make the runner uncomfortable after he decides to pop a squat and go to work during the middle of his jog. "Installed one of these motion detector spotlights. I mean the Ring gets the video, but, he doesn't even know that the camera's there. Cause there's no light!"

Moving on he states, "So, we'll see what happens. It's 4:20 a.m. like clockwork for the past three days. So, I think it's f--king hilarious. I'm not gonna lie. Just an old man has no idea that he's taking a dump on camera. Every day."

In a follow-up video on the situation, while RW and his wife were vacationing in New York for the holiday season, they provided a quick update to viewers who wanted to know further developments.

And it appears that neither their signage, the motion sensing light, or the video camera did anything to dissuade the man from doing his doody. That's because, according to the couple he "struck again," which they learned of while they were in the Big Apple.

Commenters who replied to his videos had tons of jokes about the situation. Like one individual who penned: "Does he do the little spins to make sure he has the correct spot?"

While someone else offered up a practical situation for folks who go on long runs and need to empty their lower intestine midway through. "Hey, runners: I know running makes you gotta go #2. But you're supposed to plan your route in a LOOP, so you can run by your own house & take care of that on your own property."