TikTok Beauty Influencer Mikayla Nogueira Reveals She Lost Her Comfort "Blankie" Where is Mikayla Nogueira's blankie? The TikTok star is devastated after losing her cherished possession. By D.M. Published Aug. 26 2024, 1:43 p.m. ET

Influencer Mikayla Nogueira has gone from TikTok sensation to beauty mogul, but her social media antics are still making headlines. The 26-year-old makeup artist, who first captured attention with her viral videos, has grown into one of the most influential voices in the beauty industry. Mikayla's journey began during the early days of the pandemic. Her outlandish personality captivated netizens and she quickly gained a large following. Despite her audience, Mikayla has tried to remain grounded.

One of the things that helps keep Mikayla grounded is her blankie. The influencer has a blanket that she was given as a child, that she keeps dear to her heart. Mikayla often shows off the blanket on social media, and it has become a part of her TikTok story. Unfortunately, Mikayla’s blankie is lost, and she’s now on a mission to recover it.

Mikayla Nogueira’s blankie is missing in action!

In a TikTok video posted on Aug. 25, Mikayla Nogueira revealed that her blankie is missing. A sobbing Mikayla starts the video by revealing that her beloved blanket was left in Tennessee. “What the f--k am I supposed to do? Nobody’s there anymore,” Mikayla exclaimed. “This is my fault. How the f--k did I not learn my lesson from Korea?” Mikayla has not disclosed where she was when she lost her blankie, and she does not seem optimistic about finding it.

In the comment section, Mikayla revealed that she was crying insistently after realizing she lost the blanket. Now, fans of the TikToker, who are familiar with her blankie adventures, have taken to the comment section to express concern for Mikayla.

“Babe I think we need to stop traveling with blankie — signed a girl who fears of losing her blankie so I just deal with not having it on vacation,” one person wrote. While another commented, “This is why I NEVER take my blankie anywhere. It stays right on my damn bed.”

Mikayla Nogueira has built a massive career as an influencer.

Outside of her blankie drama, Mikayla Nogueira has an interesting feed. Mikayla’s rise to fame began in 2020 when she started sharing makeup tutorials on TikTok. The influencer has since become a significant figure in the beauty industry, with her content and personality attracting millions of followers on the platform.