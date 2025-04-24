Ash Trevino Announced She's Pregnant, but People Online Aren't Buying It "If this is actually real, this is not good at all." By Jennifer Farrington Published April 24 2025, 11:38 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@real_ash_trevino

Among the more controversial influencers on TikTok is Ash Trevino, who’s gained quite a reputation among followers and "fans" for the way she allegedly treats her kids. Ash is a mom of two, and while she’s often seen posing with them and sharing memorable moments, some viewers don’t believe she’s providing proper care — case in point: not giving them actual beds to sleep on (allegedly). Of course, what you see online isn’t always the full story.

Ash attempted to shut down the rumors about her kids not having beds by posting a video of an air mattress on the floor on March 25, 2025. But it’s unclear whether she was being serious or just trying to stir the pot. Sleeping arrangements aside, people doubled down on Ash after she posted a positive pregnancy test on TikTok on April 21. Several users have already made reaction videos, many of which don’t believe the news. So, is Ash Trevino really pregnant?

Is Ash Trevino pregnant?

Ash Trevino announced on TikTok on April 21, 2025, that she’s expecting her third child. The video featured a Clearblue pregnancy test showing "pregnant" in the window, essentially confirming the news. She captioned the clip: "I’ve always wanted three kids. There are no words to describe how happy I am. I love you all! If you ever think you’ve hit rock bottom, just remember. GOD HAS YOUR BACK."

Two days later, on April 23, Ash returned to TikTok with what appeared to be an ultrasound photo dated April 22. Based on the size of the baby in the scan, she looks to be at least a few months along. She wrote, "I love you so much already baby ... Mommy is so ready to meet you."

Several TikTokers think Ash Trevino is lying about her pregnany.

Now, while Ash is leading everyone to believe she’s pregnant, not everyone’s buying it. One TikTok user pointed out in the comments of her ultrasound post, "As someone who works in the medical field, it’s ALWAYS last name first, followed by first name."

Another chimed in with, "Easy reverse image search popped this picture up without a name on top." Naturally, this has many thinking Ash isn’t being entirely truthful about her pregnancy news. "She thought she outsmarted us," one person quipped.

And it’s not just the pregnancy that has people raising eyebrows, some are also questioning whether Ash is actually in a relationship. Of course, she clapped back in true Ash fashion. In response to a comment that read, "No one tapping that shi," she posted a video of herself lying in a guy’s arms — presumably her new man?

She also posted a video with a guy on April 20. It’s not entirely clear if he’s the same one she was seen lying in the arms of in the more recent video, but it definitely seems like Ash is trying to prove her heart is spoken for.