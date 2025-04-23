Fans Question the Relationship Between ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Stars Jojo Siwa and Chris Hughes Jojo Siwa and Chris Hughes are among a collection of other celebrities competing for the ultimate cash prize. By Danielle Jennings Published April 23 2025, 2:14 p.m. ET Source: ITV

The 24th season of Celebrity Big Brother U.K. is in full swing and there have been multiple controversies, including the interaction and behavior between contestants Jojo Siwa and Chris Hughes.

Jojo and Chris are among a collection of other celebrities competing for the ultimate cash prize, but previous housemate Mickey Rourke saw his time cut short due to his behavior and commentary that was deemed problematic.

Source: ITV

Fans question the relationship between Jojo Siwa and Chris Hughes.

Since the start of the season viewers have noticed the close relationship between Jojo and Chris — but things have also entered into heavy flirtation territory with the two.

There have been a collection of intimate moments between the two, such steamy hot tub time, commentary about massaging each other, repeatedly cuddling up in bed, and Jojo licking chocolate off Chris’s shorts at his request. Fans have called out the behavior as troubling due to the age gap, with Jojo being 21 and Chris 32. There is also the matter of Jojo currently being in a relationship with Kath Ebbs, 27.

Source: ITV

What did Jojo say about her sexuality on ‘Celebrity Big Brother U.K.’?

During the April 22 livestream, Jojo revealed that she no longer feels that she identifies as a lesbian. “I feel so queer,” she said. “I've never — I think I've always told myself, I'm a lesbian. I think you — I think being here — I've realised I am not a lesbian, I’m queer.” “And I think that's really cool, I'm switching letters! I've dropped the L and I've gone to the Q baby! That's what I love about sexuality,” Jojo continued.

Source: ITV

Elsewhere in the show, she opened up to Chris about her sexuality. “You have female, you have male. I’ve met a lot of females, love them, don’t feel like I’m them,” Jojo told him. “[I’ve] met a lot of males, love them, definitely not them.” “[I’ve] met a lot of people in my life that are non-binary, and these beautiful, non-binary people are who I feel most like, and it’s — I don’t know — it’s not something that I want to say about myself yet, but it’s something that is confusing,” she added.

What has Jojo said about her relationship with Kath?

In a March 2025 interview with People, Jojo gushed about her relationship with the Australian. "I am so happy. I am in a very mature relationship, and it's beautiful," she told the outlet. "It's taught me so much about life. It's taught me so much about love and respect, and it's a beautiful thing,” Jojo then added "It's different in more ways than I can count. I wouldn't even know what to say the biggest is 'cause just everything is so different and special."