Mickey Rourke Under Fire for Offensive Comments About JoJo Siwa on 'Celebrity Big Brother UK' 'Celebrity Big Brother UK' issues Mickey Rourke a formal warning for his remarks. By Allison DeGrushe Published April 10 2025, 10:32 a.m. ET

Content warning: This article contains explicit anti-gay language. Season 24 of Celebrity Big Brother UK is officially in full swing, and it's already making headlines — though not for the best reasons. Tensions brew early on between Mickey Rourke and JoJo Siwa, with friction surfacing just a few episodes into the season.

In fact, the 20-something singer accused the Oscar-nominated actor of being homophobic for several comments he made toward her. Here's everything we know, including what Mickey Rourke said to JoJo Siwa.



What did Mickey Rourke say to JoJo Siwa?

On April 9, 2025, a Reddit user shared a clip from Celebrity Big Brother UK that shows the aired exchange between Mickey Rourke and JoJo Siwa. The video begins with the actor asking JoJo, "Do you like girls or boys?" When JoJo replies that she likes girls, Mickey responds, "I know, I could tell." JoJo awkwardly laughs before mentioning that her partner is non-binary — a term Mickey probably doesn't understand.

The two are hanging out in the backyard, with Mickey seated in the smoking area and JoJo lounging in the sun. At one point, Mickey says to her, "Just think in four days, we'll never see each other again." JoJo responds casually with, "Nah, babe," but Mickey continues, "I'm trying to last four days," which draws laughs from the group.

Then, Mickey takes it further, saying, "If I stay longer than four days, you won't be gay anymore." JoJo quickly shuts it down: "I can guarantee I will still be gay, and I will still be in a very happy relationship." Mickey then adds, disturbingly, "I'll tie you up," which comes off as both threatening and inappropriate. JoJo stays calm and responds firmly, "I can promise you that won't happen. I dare you to try — you'll be the one tied up."

While chatting with former Love Island star Chris Hughes and a few other houseguests, Mickey talks about the show's eviction process and says, "I'm going to vote the lesbian out real quick," referring to JoJo. She hears it and calls him out immediately, stating, "That's homophobic if that was your reasoning." Mickey laughs it off, seemingly treating it as a joke.

Chris and the others back the popular singer/dancer, calling her a "lovely girl," which JoJo clearly appreciates. Then Mickey, still in the smoking area, says, "I need a f--," before gesturing toward JoJo and adding, I'm not talking to you." (For context, in the UK, the term "f--" is slang for a cigarette — though the way it was said felt pointed.)

Why has Mickey just threatened to tie JoJo Siwa up for being a lesbian #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/YC2UyfycJ6 — m (@miamarniex) April 9, 2025

The group laughs uncomfortably, but Chris steps in and tells Mickey he can't say that. Mickey tries to brush it off, claiming he was referring to a cigarette — but the added jab toward JoJo makes it hard to ignore the underlying hostility. JoJo, trying to steady herself, mutters under her breath, "One breath at a time troops, one breath at a time." Mickey gets up and goes inside, only to get called into the Diary Room.

Meanwhile, Chris walks over to check on JoJo."It's crazy to me that [homophobia] still exists," she says. Chris agrees, adding, "You can't justify it, because it's not right. You can't try and justify things [that] just aren't right. There's no point in us sitting here going, 'It's someone's age' — that's not a thing anymore." JoJo thanks him for standing up for her, and the moment ends with Chris comforting her as she breaks down in tears.

'Celebrity Big Brother UK' gives Mickey Rourke a formal warning over his remarks.

As mentioned earlier, Mickey gets called into the Diary Room, where Big Brother tells him that his "language was offensive and unacceptable." He receives a formal warning and is informed that "further language or behavior of this nature" could result in his removal from the Big Brother house.

Mickey responds, "I apologize. I don't have dishonorable intentions — I'm just talking smack, you know. I wasn't taking it all so [seriously]. I didn't mean in it any bad intentions and if I did, sorry."

Back in the house, Mickey recounts the moment to his fellow housemates, saying, "Boy, did I get chewed out, and insists he "didn't say it out of meanness." Chris then tells him that JoJo was "very upset earlier," prompting Mickey to check on her and ask if she's OK. JoJo tells him that "using the word f-- is not an acceptable word."

Later, Mickey makes an effort to approach JoJo and apologize: "I want to apologize. I've got a bad habit of having a short fuse. And I don't mean nothing by it. I do mean it [sorry]. If I didn't, I wouldn't say it to you." JoJo responds simply but sincerely, "I appreciate your apology."