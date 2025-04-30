What Happened to Amy Lee? The Evanescence Lead Singer Vanished From Music for Years "The band has experienced a lot of grief in our time way, especially in the past few years." By Elizabeth Randolph Published April 30 2025, 6:13 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Millennials everywhere can't think of their childhood or young adulthood without Evanescence coming to mind. Fronted by its co-founder, Amy Lee, the rock group dominated the early 2000s, selling over 17 million copies worldwide, earning two Grammy wins, and coin two of the era's most timeless songs, "My Immortal" and "Call Me When You're Sober."

Years after finding success with Evanescence's debut album, Fallen, Amy and the band went on a hiatus. So, what happened to her? Here's what to know.

What happened to Amy Lee from Evanescence?

Following Fallen's release, Evanescence released several more albums: The Open Door, their self-titled album, and Synthesis. However, Amy and the band stepped back from music after Synthesis's release in 2017. The "My Immortal" singer took time away from the spotlight to grieve the loss of her brother, Robby. According to People, Robby died in January 2018 at 24 after years of living with severe epilepsy.

Amy shared with NPR in 2021 that she and her bandmates were grieving individual losses when they reunited in 2021 to record their album, The Bitter Truth.

"It pushed a lot of feelings to the surface," Amy said of the band coming together amid their grief. "The band has experienced a lot of grief in our time way, especially in the past few years. I lost my brother. Our bass player, Tim [McCord], their family lost a child. And then when the pandemic hit, it was like the whole world — all were experiencing loss. We were all feeling that end of the world kind of feeling. And suddenly I felt like the music was more important than ever, not just for me, but for our fans. And it really drove us and built a lot of fire in us."

Evanescence returned with new music in 2025.

Since their reunion, Evanescence has continued touring and releasing new music. In March 2025, the band released their "Afterlife" for the Netflix anime series, Devil May Cry. They teased the song's release ahead of the series' premiere, expressing their excitement for the release of their first single in four years. While promoting the single in March 2025, Amy told Audacy (via BlabberMouth) Evanescence had much more music in the works and were "very excited" to share with fans.

