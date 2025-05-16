No one wears someone else's clothes quite like (nor as frequently as) influencer Macy Eleni. Macy's rise to social media fame began by sharing her thrifted fashion finds on Instagram and TikTok. Since then, she has become a powerful voice in the sustainable fashion community and shared her experiences on thrifting with readers in her book, Second Chances: The Ultimate Guide to Thrifting. The Dayton, Ohio, native tells us she didn't see herself building a platform from something she was once bullied for as a child.

"When I started thrifting, it was not cool; I got made fun of for it in school, and kids, like, told me my clothes smelled and all this stuff," Macy said. "I knew deep down that what I was doing was really special, and I was kind of honing this superpower of being able to create my dream wardrobe, out of what was already accessible to me and what I could and, you know, creating magic that way." Get to know more about Macy through the fun facts she shared with Distractify!

If you had to get a tattoo right now, what would it be?

ME: I'm getting a tattoo of my dog, Freddy's name, on my arm in a heart with barbed wire. I'm literally doing that next week.

What's your most used emoji?

ME: Oh, my gosh, probably the shopping cart. Because I'm, like, always putting that in myself, because it's, like, the thrift cart. So, like, I honestly use the shopping cart emoji, like, 24/7.

What is the best fan reaction you've ever had?

ME: One time I was walking in West Hollywood, and, a car, literally, of girls stopped in the middle of the street and like, literally in the middle of traffic, and like, rolled their windows down and were like, screaming out the window at me, and called me over to take selfies with them. And my mom was with me because she was visiting me in LA, and she was like, 'You're a rock star. Only rock stars get cars stopped for them.'

And I was like, 'No, those are just my girls.' Like, they're just freaking so kind and passionate. I just love meeting them in public. But that was crazy. I was like, 'You guys are crazy. Like, you need to keep driving. Like, irresponsible.'

Who's your celebrity crush right now?

ME: I have a really good one. Pedro Pascal. Always, always, always, my espresso king.

How does it feel to have become an inspiration to women on Tiktok?