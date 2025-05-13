Don't be fooled by the baby face. Chef Kyle Timpson is a culinary master in the kitchen. The 30-year-old won Season 23 of Hell's Kitchen, and in May 2025, it was announced that he would serve as the Executive Chef of Gordon Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen at Foxwoods Resort Casino. However, there is much more to Kyle than his undeniable cooking talent, and he shares some fun facts about himself with Distractify!

If you had to get a tattoo right now, what would it be?

KT: If I had to pick my next tattoo right now, it’d be an octopus. I’ve always loved them – I think they are smart and adaptable, all while being a bit mysterious and magical. Not every tattoo I have has a story, but I’ve laid them out in an interesting way – the left side of my body represents the sea, and the right side represents the land.

Source: FOX Gordon Ramsay and contestant Kyle in the "Hell’s Finish Line” season finale.

What’s your most-used emoji?

KT: It’s definitely a tie between the cricket and the eyes emoji – and both are used when I’m trying to throw some subtle shade.

What was the moment you felt like you had "made it"?

KT: I can’t say there was a definitive moment where it all clicked for me. Even now, I still find it surreal when people recognize me. If I had to choose, though, winning Hell’s Kitchen is certainly the standout moment. That experience also opened up the door for my next chapter, which is leading the team at Hell’s Kitchen Foxwoods – and I can’t wait to see all that’s in store here.

What’s your favorite TV show?

KT: You mean besides Hell’s Kitchen, right?! Lol Right now, I am loving Chef’s Table. There is a new season out and there is a local chef from Philly on there (which is where I am from. I binged the whole season and loved it.

Tell us about the first concert you ever attended.

KT: It was Nicki Minaj at The Camden Waterfront in NJ. It was a fun night – we took a limo to and from the concert and just had an absolute blast. Definitely one to remember.

Talk about the best meal you've ever had:

KT: One of the most memorable food experiences I’ve ever had was at Blue Hill at Stone Barns. I wasn’t eating as a guest—I was working in the kitchen in the pastry section—but that gave me the chance to try so many amazing dishes. There’s one cucumber creation I still think about. It came in this tiny bowl, small enough to fit in the palm of your hand, with a perfectly toasted meringue swirl inside. The dish had apple and cucumber sorbet, and it completely blew my mind. It was so simple but done so perfectly.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

KT: It has to be “Hold On” by Wilson Phillips

What's the most bizarre food combination you secretly enjoy?

KT: Two pieces of butter with a single piece of popcorn in the center. Oh, and dino nugget

If you couldn’t be a chef, what would your dream job be?

KT: I have never really thought about it. I love the ocean, so maybe something to do with marine life.

Who's the most famous person who has ever DM'd you?

KT: Comedian Judy Gold and I chat all the time. Not a DM but I also saw that Mama Kelce recently liked my announcement post announcing my role at Foxwoods. The Philly kid in me loved that.

If you could switch lives with any celebrity for a day, who would it be and why?

KT: Hands down… Martha Stewart! She lives the life. She’s actually opening The Bedford at Foxwoods. So, Martha, if you see this – hopefully see you in Mashantucket?!

What is the best advice you received from Gordon Ramsay?

KT: There are so many moments. Anyone who watched my season may recall that “pep talk” he gave me. He told me to yell in his face, to take control and truly command the kitchen. To this day, I stand by the fact that it was the best pep talk I’ve ever had.

What’s your No. 1 distraction?