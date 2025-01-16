From Zebra Prints to Perfect Plates: Kyle Timpson Shines on Season 23 of 'Hell's Kitchen' There's a new 'Hell's Kitchen' fan favorite and his name is Chef Kyle Timpson. By D.M. Published Jan. 16 2025, 12:34 p.m. ET Source: FOX

Gordon Ramsay is showing no signs of slowing down and the 23rd season of Hell’s Kitchen is hotter and more intense than ever. The season premiered in September 2024 and features 18 experienced chefs competing under the guidance of the ever-demanding television personality.

For the first time, the show is filmed on the East Coast at the Hell's Kitchen Restaurant located within the Foxwoods Resort Casino in Ledyard, Conn. This venue also serves as the prize location for the season's winner. However, the competition is harder than ever before as the season focuses exclusively on head chefs. The Red Team is guided by sous chef Michelle Tribble, while the Blue Team is overseen by sous chef James Avery.



And while Season 23 of Hell’s Kitchen includes skilled chefs from an array of backgrounds, there is one cook who is making waves. Kyle Timpson, an East Coast chef, has become a fan favorite. His excitable personality and bold fashion choices have made him a star this season.

Who is Kyle Timpson? Meet the ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ standout!

Chef Kyle Timpson, a 30-year-old culinary talent from Dennis Township, N.J., has been making headlines on Hell's Kitchen. Kyle is a New Jersey native who was inspired to become a chef by watching the Food Network instead of cartoons. According to his website, Kyle honed his skills in the Culinary Program at Atlantic Cape Community College. His career advanced through various roles, including Chef de Cuisine aboard Philadelphia's Moshulu.

In 2024, Kyle joined Hell’s Kitchen as one of the contestants competing for a $250,000 prize and the position of Head Chef at the Hell's Kitchen restaurant. And while his cooking skills are undeniably impressive, his hilarious antics are quickly making him a standout. Viewers love his vibrant personality and bold fashion choices like his pink-and-black zebra-print suit. Kyle and Gordon had a funny exchange about the young chef’s outfit choice, that left the famed TV personality laughing.



Gordon joked, "That zebra outfit. Where did that come from?" Kyle casually replied, "My closet." Gordon, clearly amused, added, "Most people don’t wear an outfit like this on the first day of a competition." Unfazed, Kyle explained his strategy: "I want people to underestimate me. I want people to be like, who the f--k is this clown? If people underestimate me, they will have no idea what I can bring to the table."

Chef Kyle made it to the Top 5!

Chef Kyle has had an impressive run on Hell’s Kitchen, earning a spot as one of the final five contestants in Season 23. He battled through intense competitions in Episode 12, where each chef faced the challenge of creating a seven-ingredient veal dish in just 45 minutes. Kyle’s country-fried veal chop, described by Gordon Ramsay as flavorful with “a lot going on.”

