The Process to Eat at the 'Hell's Kitchen' Restaurant During the Show's Filming Is Grueling

In order to visit the set of Hell's Kitchen and potentially get to taste the actual food cooked by the competing chefs, there is a pretty complicated process beyond simply making a reservation. That's especially true now, considering a fair amount of COVID-19 preventative protocols exist during filming. With that being said, there are still ways to be a part of the Hell's Kitchen audience. It just requires a little extra work.

So, Hell's Kitchen films for only eight weeks every few years. The producers have an odd way of stacking that filming: They create two seasons at once, with chefs rotating halfway through. Gordon and his team are present for the entire eight weeks, and extras are brought in through predetermined casting calls ahead of the entire process.

Signing up with a casting agency that casts background actors is a good way to get yourself placed in the Hell's Kitchen casting pool.