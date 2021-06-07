There Is One Very Clear Frontrunner for 'Hell's Kitchen: Young Guns'By Jamie Lerner
Jun. 7 2021, Published 5:51 p.m. ET
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Hell’s Kitchen Season 20.
As we dive deeper into Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns, more and more of us are seeing how Season 20 is unlike any other season of Hell's Kitchen. Gordon Ramsay introduces the season by saying its history is the past, and its new contestants are the future. All the Season 20 Hell’s Kitchen contestants are under 24 years old, so we’re getting a prime peek into a future with Gen Z chefs.
Just like with any season of Hell’s Kitchen, we have our fair share of arrogance without talent, humility with talent, new cooking styles, exciting expertise, and of course, Gordon Ramsay’s infamous temper. So who wins this historic Hell’s Kitchen Season 20?
The audience and judges favorite to win ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Season 20 is Morgana Vesey.
Everybody loves an underdog story, and Morgana Vesey has both the talent and narrative to take the crown of Hell’s Kitchen Season 20. The Young Guns contestant started working in kitchens when she was just 16 and accidentally became a line cook. But she’s done it all: from cooking, prepping, and serving, to bartending – all at the ripe young age of 21.
After her signature dish of pan-seared duck with brussel sprouts and prosciutto is crowned Gordon’s favorite dish of the night, she becomes the woman to beat. Not only that, but unlike a few of her Gen Z competitors, Morgana also seems humble, hard-working, and kind. But does Morgana really win Hell’s Kitchen Season 20?
Who actually wins ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Season 20?
Well, it does seem likely that Morgana wins Hell’s Kitchen Season 20, although know one knows for sure just yet. Despite the wide range of spoilers available on the internet, there’s a lack of Hell’s Kitchen intel, so it seems like the producers keep a pretty tight lid on any chatter around the current season. There’s only one other contestant so far who seems to be able to give Morgana a run for her money.
Sam Garman is the only contestant on Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns to receive a perfect score on his signature dish: a Chilean sea bass with a blood orange beurre blanc and risotto with dried porcini mushrooms. However, Sam has a different narrative from Morgana. He worked as a sous-chef at a country club after attending culinary school, so Sam has much less of an underdog story.
We don’t know exactly who wins ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Season 20, but whoever it is will likely become a culinary star.
With so much talent at such a young age, the contestants for Hell’s Kitchen Season 20 are more impressive than those on a typical season. Plus, their youth and spunky personalities make Hell’s Kitchen way more entertaining. Gordon Ramsay had the same thought when Season 20’s theme was decided, so the winner’s prize is a major one.
Whoever wins Hell’s Kitchen Season 20 – whether it’s Morgana, Sam, or one of the other 18 contestants – will take over as the new Head Chef at Gordon Ramsay Steak at the Paris Hotel in Las Vegas. Gordon Ramsay will also serve as the mentor to the Season 20 winner, who will become his protégé.
While many of us are rooting for Morgana to take the grand prize, anything could happen as the Young Guns season moves forward, so we’ll just have to keep watching and imagining tasting the young contestants’ delicious dishes.
Hell’s Kitchen airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.