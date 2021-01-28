The 'Hell's Kitchen' Restaurant Is Real — Here's How Much It Costs to Eat There

The 'Hell's Kitchen' Restaurant Is Real — Here's How Much It Costs to Eat ThereBy Mustafa Gatollari
Jan. 28 2021, Published 9:14 p.m. ET
Eating at celebrity restaurants aren't always the most pleasant of experiences, at least for one's wallet. There are some eating establishments that earned their reputations because they create some truly delicious food on a consistent basis. Wolfgang Puck might be a jovial Austrian man with a huge personality, but he earns the respect of many contemporary chefs. What about Gordon Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen in Las Vegas, though? And how much does it cost to eat there?
How much does it cost to eat at Hell's Kitchen? It's on par with other "strip" restaurants.
When it comes to celebrity restaurants, especially ones that are on the main strip in popular cities, they're often deemed tourist "traps" for a reason — they're all about making big $$$. Many people have overpaid for reheated restaurant depot goods fancily arranged on a plate in South Beach, Miami or ambling about Times Square, and Las Vegas has no shortage of these eateries, either.
Hell's Kitchen in Vegas, however, has been receiving a lot of positive reviews from folks who've posted about their experiences there. It currently enjoys a 4.5 star rating on Yelp, which certainly isn't the end-all-be-all for a restaurant's quality, but almost all of the reviews praised the fact that the restaurant gets the basics down pat very, very well and that the portion sizes were more than ample.
The prix fixe menus generally range from $75 to $95 and offer three menus. That meal with a wine pairing can run up to $135.95, according to Yelp reviewers.
Like all restaurants, however, how much a meal costs depends on what you're ordering, and the Hell's Kitchen menu offers a pretty wide range of go-tos that have been heavily featured on the popular cooking reality series.
For drinks, cocktails are around $18 to $19 a pop, with a $9 mocktail option. Bottles of wine will run you from $75 to $240, with glasses costing anywhere from $16 to $50 each. Here's a Yelp user's photo of the drink menu posted below, but you can get the PDF of the entire drink menu here.
For the lunch menu, prix fixe will run you $65.95 a head for three courses and $115.95 with booze. Sides at the restaurant cost $13.95 each, and prices for some of the restaurant's signature dishes cost way more. Want that Beef Wellington you saw on the show? That'll run you $63.95. The Jidori chicken scallopini costs $32.95, and a 12 oz dry aged New York strip costs $59.95.
The cheapest salad on the menu, the Caesar, costs $19.95, $25.95 with grilled chicken. The pumpkin soup costs $14.95 (seasonal, as different seasons bring on different soups).
If you're going in for dinner, the prix fixe options begin at $85.95 sans booze (which includes dessert) and has many of the same offerings as the lunch menu.
Gordon Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen also offers a vegan / vegetarian menu.
Despite the British chef's proclivity for beefing with vegans on social media, his restaurant does offer dining options for those who adhere to vegetarian and vegan diets, including dessert. Pan seared tofu scallops, vegan risotto, quinoa salad, and a host of other options are available. It's not as fully formed as the other menus the restaurant offers, but there are 10 different dishes to choose from that all cost significantly less than the other options.
Just reserved a table at Hell’s Kitchen Las Vegas LFG 😈😈😈😈— JT (@jorge27chuy) January 23, 2021
I just want to go back to Hell’s Kitchen again and eat beef Wellington. Just started season 19 of Hell’s Kitchen in Vegas.— Kaitlin Cook (@KaitiCook) January 23, 2021
You can learn more about the restaurant by visiting the Hell's Kitchen Vegas location's website here. Are you interested in checking it out? Or if you're trying to get good grub on a budget and don't mind traveling 3.5 miles away from the strip, you can check out Mr. Mama's.
From all accounts, Hell's Kitchen definitely seems like a more viable tourist trap eating destination than, let's say, Salt Bae's "overpriced" restaurants which are universally panned by food critics.