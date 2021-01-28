The 'Hell's Kitchen' Restaurant Is Real — Here's How Much It Costs to Eat There

Eating at celebrity restaurants aren't always the most pleasant of experiences, at least for one's wallet. There are some eating establishments that earned their reputations because they create some truly delicious food on a consistent basis. Wolfgang Puck might be a jovial Austrian man with a huge personality, but he earns the respect of many contemporary chefs. What about Gordon Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen in Las Vegas, though? And how much does it cost to eat there?

How much does it cost to eat at Hell's Kitchen? It's on par with other "strip" restaurants.

When it comes to celebrity restaurants, especially ones that are on the main strip in popular cities, they're often deemed tourist "traps" for a reason — they're all about making big $$$. Many people have overpaid for reheated restaurant depot goods fancily arranged on a plate in South Beach, Miami or ambling about Times Square, and Las Vegas has no shortage of these eateries, either.

Hell's Kitchen in Vegas, however, has been receiving a lot of positive reviews from folks who've posted about their experiences there. It currently enjoys a 4.5 star rating on Yelp, which certainly isn't the end-all-be-all for a restaurant's quality, but almost all of the reviews praised the fact that the restaurant gets the basics down pat very, very well and that the portion sizes were more than ample.

The prix fixe menus generally range from $75 to $95 and offer three menus. That meal with a wine pairing can run up to $135.95, according to Yelp reviewers. Like all restaurants, however, how much a meal costs depends on what you're ordering, and the Hell's Kitchen menu offers a pretty wide range of go-tos that have been heavily featured on the popular cooking reality series.

For drinks, cocktails are around $18 to $19 a pop, with a $9 mocktail option. Bottles of wine will run you from $75 to $240, with glasses costing anywhere from $16 to $50 each. Here's a Yelp user's photo of the drink menu posted below, but you can get the PDF of the entire drink menu here.

For the lunch menu, prix fixe will run you $65.95 a head for three courses and $115.95 with booze. Sides at the restaurant cost $13.95 each, and prices for some of the restaurant's signature dishes cost way more. Want that Beef Wellington you saw on the show? That'll run you $63.95. The Jidori chicken scallopini costs $32.95, and a 12 oz dry aged New York strip costs $59.95.

The cheapest salad on the menu, the Caesar, costs $19.95, $25.95 with grilled chicken. The pumpkin soup costs $14.95 (seasonal, as different seasons bring on different soups). If you're going in for dinner, the prix fixe options begin at $85.95 sans booze (which includes dessert) and has many of the same offerings as the lunch menu.

