Find out Who Handed Over Their Jacket on 'Hell's Kitchen' Season 21 (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 21 of Hell's Kitchen.
We don't know about you, but we actually get chills everytime we hear chef Gordon Ramsay scream, yell, and ultimately lose his patience. When he kicks out an entire team during dinner service, we feel on top of the world. To us, that's Gordon at his best, and we can't wait to see the 55-year-old Brit back in his prime during the long-awaited 21st season of Hell's Kitchen.
Although there have been a few changes for Season 21 (the cheftestants will be divided by age instead of gender), the one thing that remains the same is that all 18 chefs will compete for the head chef position at one of Gordon's restaurants. Now, besides the intense competition, viewers can expect to see many shocking eliminations.
So, who went home so far on Season 21 of Hell's Kitchen? Keep reading to find out.
1. Charlene Sherman
The first chef to be eliminated on Season 21 was Charlene Sherman, a 40-year-old private chef from Worland, Wyo.
During the first dinner service, the Blue Team did not communicate well; as a result, Gordon kicked them out. The two chefs put up for elimination were Charlene and Billy since they failed at the meat station with severe mistakes. In the end, Charlene hands over her jacket and becomes the first chef-testant eliminated from the competition.
2. Zeus Gordiany
Now, it didn't stop there because Gordon eliminated another chef-testant in the second episode. As the host is about to decide who to send home, Zeus raises his hand and suggests he be on the chopping block since he screwed up the pasta.
After ordering the 48-year-old executive chef back in line, Gordon sends Charlene out the door. However, he soon calls Zeus forward and says, "If you are willing to give up your spot so easily, you do not deserve to be here."
Who will be the next chef to go home? Tune in each week to find out, or check back here for updates!
Hells Kitchen: Battle of the Ages airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.