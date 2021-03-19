Gordon Ramsay Gets a Face Full of Egg Courtesy of His Daughter in Viral TikTok Prank

Though Gordon Ramsay is known for his intimidating demeanor (aside from his culinary skills), one person who is not afraid to go toe-to-toe with the MasterChef judge is his daughter, Matilda "Tilly" Ramsay.

Like her old man, the 19-year-old has gone viral on TikTok for videos that show off the teen's skills in the kitchen, dance videos, and most recently, pranking Gordon. Keep reading to find out more about Gordon being pranked by his daughter on TikTok.