If you're looking for delicious Italian recipes with an edge — and perhaps a shirtless chef — then you're looking for Gianluca Conte, betch. Known to his over 15 million followers as QCP, Gianluca has been spicing up the internet with his hilariously authentic content, oftentimes featuring guest chefs ranging from A-listers like Benny Blanco and Paris Hilton to fellow culinary creators like Chef Max Mariola and The Pasta Queen. His debut cookbook, Italian/American, "explores the two sides of his heritage, including recipes from his native Ischia (off the coast of Naples) as well as other regions of Italy and his American roots." Sounds delicious.

Distractify chatted with Gianluca to learn about his favorite TV show, his dream collab, and more.

If you had to get a tattoo right now, what would it be?

QCP: I’d get "betch" tattooed, because it’s one word that changed my life.

Talk about the best fan interaction you’ve ever had.

QCP: A nice lady brought aloe vera to my event because she saw that I burned my arm in one of my videos.

What is your go-to dish to cook when trying to impress a date?

QCP: Vodka sauce pasta because every girl likes it.

Tell us about the best meal you've ever had.

QCP: The best meal I’ve ever had is Crispy Rice at Nobu in Malibu. It was an explosion of flavor but so simple.

Shout out one of your favorite fellow creators!

QCP: The food creator community is awesome. I’d have to say all of my favorites are creators I’ve collaborated with in our circle of foodies.

Tell us about your favorite recipe in your cookbook 'Italian/American'.

QCP: Ragù Alla Napolitano. My father’s go-to Sunday dish.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

QCP: "Someone Like You" by Adele.

What's the most bizarre food combination you secretly enjoy?

QCP: Nutella and Eggo waffles hit the spot.

Tell us about your dream pasta-making collaboration.

QCP: I’d love to do a video with Hasbulla.

Share your top three desert-island foods.

QCP: Pizza, pasta, and olive oil.

