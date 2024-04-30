If you're looking for delicious Italian recipes with an edge — and perhaps a shirtless chef — then you're looking for Gianluca Conte, betch. Known to his over 15 million followers as QCP, Gianluca has been spicing up the internet with his hilariously authentic content, oftentimes featuring guest chefs ranging from A-listers like Benny Blanco and Paris Hilton to fellow culinary creators like Chef Max Mariola and The Pasta Queen. His debut cookbook, Italian/American, "explores the two sides of his heritage, including recipes from his native Ischia (off the coast of Naples) as well as other regions of Italy and his American roots." Sounds delicious.

Distractify chatted with Gianluca to learn about his favorite TV show, his dream collab, and more.