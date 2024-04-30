Keyshawn Hudson, also known to the world as ChefKeysh, is no stranger to flavor — and having over three million followers on TikTok and Instagram combined, neither is his audience. As a culinary influencer, Keyshawn has been sharing his charismatic personality and mouth-watering Jamaican fusion creations with the world since 2021. And now, his content will reach even more hungry fans with the launch of his new cookbook, Food.Family.Repeat. From appetizers to holiday favorites and Jamaican classics, Keyshawn will satisfy your cravings with a smile.

Distractify chatted with Keyshawn to learn about the best Jamaican meal he's ever had, his hottest takes, and more.