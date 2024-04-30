Keyshawn Hudson, also known to the world as ChefKeysh, is no stranger to flavor — and having over three million followers on TikTok and Instagram combined, neither is his audience. As a culinary influencer, Keyshawn has been sharing his charismatic personality and mouth-watering Jamaican fusion creations with the world since 2021. And now, his content will reach even more hungry fans with the launch of his new cookbook, Food.Family.Repeat. From appetizers to holiday favorites and Jamaican classics, Keyshawn will satisfy your cravings with a smile.
Distractify chatted with Keyshawn to learn about the best Jamaican meal he's ever had, his hottest takes, and more.
What’s your favorite TV show of all time?
CK: Avatar: The Last Airbender or Game of Thrones... I can't pick one, so I picked one animated and one live-action.
What is your go-to dish to cook when trying to impress a date?
CK: Lamb chops any day of the week, especially with a jerk sauce.
Tell us about the best Jamaican meal you've ever had.
CK: It would be my father's fried dumplings with ackee and saltfish. I fly home to Jamaica at least three times a year, and it's the first requested dish. The first bite brings me back to a simpler time before life was life-ing…
Who's the last person you texted?
CK: Alex, my neighbour and fellow Jamaican.
If you could switch lives with any celebrity for a day, who would it be and why?
CK: Drake. He’s the most commercially successful rapper of my generation. I'd be curious to know what it’s like to reach those types of heights in life and how he remains sane knowing he can provide himself with anything he wants with minimal effort. Also, I would love to see what one of his studio sessions would be like.
Shout out to one of your favorite fellow creators!
CK: Chef Chosen; he is my day 1 homie.
Tell us about your favorite recipe in your cookbook 'Food.Family.Repeat.'
CK: Shrimp fried rice! Simple, quick, and easy.
What's your hottest hot take?
CK: Binge-watching TV shows is NOT a hobby.
What's the most bizarre food combination you secretly enjoy?
CK: Watermelon and pink salt.
Tell us about your dream cooking collaboration.
CK: At this point in time… who does not want to work with Keith Lee?
Share your top three foods you have to have on a deserted island.
CK: Eggs, Jasmine rice, and steak.