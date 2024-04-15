Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok "Just Say Darling Instead" — Woman Scolds Server for Saying “You Guys” to Table "Ugh. Poor thing I remember being young and confronted in such an inappropriate way shattered me for days." By Mustafa Gatollari Apr. 15 2024, Published 2:00 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @no_one_important900

"Got lectured at work for saying ' have a wonderful rest of your guys day' And ' hope you guys enjoyed'" Jade (@no_one_important900) writes in a text overlay of a viral TikTok that details an interaction between her and a customer that she was serving in the restaurant she's employed with.

She can be seen setting up her phone camera on a table as she records her interaction, she looks off and says to a group of patrons, "I hope you guys have a wonderful rest of your day and....I hope you guys enjoyed your meal"

A woman's voice can be heard off-camera, she sounds older. Her hand then pops into the frame and rests on the wrist of the server and she begins to tell the young woman, Jade, that she doesn't appreciate being called "a guy."

Jade takes a pause, seemingly processing what the customer was saying to her, before smiling and explaining, "I just usually say that to everyone." The customer then begins to start explaining the plurality of the word "you" to the server, before stating: "It bothers me because you is plural, you guys is everybody...I'm a woman...but you shouldn't let anybody do it to you you're too young and beautiful," the customer tells the server.

As the patron speaks, Jade looks at her, almost with an incredulous gaze before explaining again that she just meant to tell the group of diners she hoped that they would go on to have a great day.

The customer wouldn't let up, however, stating, again, that Jade said "you guys" making a clear distinction between the worker's intention and the perception the diner had of Jade's farewell.

"Yeah, I'm talking about you and the guy you're with," the server, again, explained to the customer. "Well...you can wish him a good day and say madame...I'm old enough to be your great grandmother," the restaurant guest tells her again, as she continues to lecture her on how she was wrong for saying "you guys"

She even offered up some alternative terms of endearment such as "darling" or "dear" or "y'all" which she would've preferred to "guys." At this point in the video you can almost feel Jade resisting the urge to roll her eyes as the customer continues to lecture her on proper word usage.

Before the video ends, the customer, again, brings up Jade's implementation of the word "guys" in her vernacular, highlighting yet another instance where she believes using the word would've been improper — like if she was sitting with another woman.

Jade agrees with the customer before she appears to walk away. The server then picks up her recording device and the video ends. In a follow-up video, Jade details a story time about her experience serving the customer and it sounds like she wasn't exactly the easiest person to deal with.

In the additional clip, Jade says that the woman accused her of spreading "secrets" with another co-worker while she was taking the customers' orders and getting them their meals, all because she talked to her co-worker in a hushed tone, asking her what song she was humming to herself.

The older customer accused her of engaging in "unprofessional" behavior, and it's at that moment that her and her co-worker were able to gauge exactly what kind of customer the woman was going to be — a difficult one.

As far as Jade is concerned, however, there's only one way to deal with patrons like these and that's to "kill them with kindness every single time," which is what she decided to do in this situation.

