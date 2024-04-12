Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok “Thieves Are Getting Smarter” — Auto Expert Breaks Down Car Thieves’ Attempt at Stealing Truck "Still have to pay for broken window from own pocket" By Mustafa Gatollari Apr. 11 2024, Published 9:50 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @durhamautohaus

Durham Autohaus, a professional car service that specializes in anti-theft and window tinting installations, shared security camera footage of a couple of thieves attempting to break into the vehicle of one of his client's cars.

In a viral TikTok uploaded to the store's social media page (@durhamautohaus), a rep from the shop gives a detailed play-by-play of how the thieves actively tried to get past all of the security measures he installed on a client's car, which included multiple types of sensors that would trigger and alarm.

The video begins with the TikToker speaking directly into the camera, his face superimposed over a green screen of the criminals at work. The man approach a pickup truck and begin walking around the vehicle until one of them ultimately gets into the bed of the car.

At one point in the video, one of the criminals can be seen breaking out the back window and start to place themselves inside of the whip as the auto expert breaks down exactly what is going on.

"These thieves are getting smarter and smarter. Both of these trucks are equipped with anti-theft devices. We install IGLA and Compustar in both of them. You can see the theft deterrent LED lights blinking of the front of these trucks and these criminals do not care."

The TikToker continued to talk about the highly capable criminals, "The alarm that we installed into these trucks have glass brake sensor, tilt sensor, and shock sensor. Now let's talk about the shock sensor. The shock sensor will go off when it senses impact."

He then goes on to detail how the car thieves were able to adequately implement a series of precautions in getting into the vehicle that'll allow for them to break into the truck without triggering the installed alarm.

"Now these thieves, you're gonna notice, they're gonna politely crawl onto the back of the bed of this truck to make sure that they do not trigger that shock sensor. Now the glass break sensor will be triggered when it senses the frequency of glass breaking. This is why this criminal's gonna cover up the back glass with his jacket, muffling the frequency of the glass breaking."

He said that as a result of this method they were ultimately able to "bypass the glass break sensor." The TikToker continued, "They've gone pretty far so far, buddy's out here is gonna give his boy inside his little Amazon device to try and start this truck."

However, they would soon realize that their plan wasn't as fool proof as they would hope, as the shock sensor in the vehicle was sensitive enough to register the thief's movement, stopping them from driving off with the car to take it to wherever to do whatever they wanted with it.

"All of their hope is gonna come crashing to an end because the movement of him inside of this truck was enough to trigger the shock sensor. Setting off the alarm scaring them away, keeping my client's trucks on her driveway. This is another win."

The business owner writes in a caption for his clip that although the car thieves demonstrated enough knowledge of alarm systems to successfully break into the vehicle, the protocols they put in place worked well enough to keep them from driving off with the car for good: "Car theft thieves are getting smarter but we will always be one step ahead of them"

Numerous TikTokers offered up their own ideas and prospective solutions for bolstering the security of the alarm system, indicating that proximity sensors and immobilizers, with codes that must be input into the vehicle in order to start it, are other great ways to stymie crooks from making off with your vehicle.

