If you existed in the '90s, you know and love Jesse McCartney. Remember Leavin'? Beautiful Soul? Bleeing Love? Professional heartthrob Jesse's crooning voice wooed an entire generation of young music fans, making him a household name in the process. The multi-faceted star is also an actor, and has even lent his voice to some of pop culture's most famous and lovable characters (including Theodore from Alvin and the Chipmunks). Indeed, Jesse McCartney was a staple of many of our childhoods — however, his career didn't end there. In fact, Jesse is about to embark on a U.S. tour for his latest EP release, "All's Well," and he also recently dropped a single with internet sensation Yung Gravy. With a fresh, suave sound that we found reminiscent of early Justin Timberlake, Jesse's new music will make you a fan all over again. Distractify chatted with Jesse to learn about his dream collab, his best fan interaction, and more.

If you had to get a tattoo right now, what would it be?

JM: Probably a photo of our dog Bailey’s ears.

Talk about the best fan interaction you’ve ever had.

JM: I’ve had many, but anytime I meet a fan who is going through something with their health, particularly children in the hospital, it’s always the most rewarding. I love that the power of music can change people’s attitude even when they are going through the hardest of times.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

JM: Usher’s “Confessions” or "Jessie’s Girl” by Rick Springfield.

If you could switch lives with any other celebrity for a day, who would it be and why?

JM: Any chef because of how fun it looks to be able to cook anything. Maybe David Chang or Bobbly Flay!

You were so many of our first concerts — tell us about the first concert you ever attended.

JM: It has to be an N’SYNC show when I was a pre-teen. I remember watching them and thinking, “I can do that!"

What's the weirdest or funniest rumor you've heard about yourself?

JM: That I dated Paris Hilton.

Tell us about your dream musical collaboration.

JM: I grew up listening to The Beatles and always thought it would be fun to do a collaboration with a guy who has the same last name as me.

What's your favorite song on "All's Well" and why?

JM: I think “Silver Spoon” is really cheeky and tells a great story about how money can mean absolutely nothing when it comes to finding joy or being happy. I also really love the arrangement and live instrumentation on that track. I’m a sucker for live horns!

What's one major career goal you're aspiring to?

JM: I’d love to own some sort of eatery. Perhaps a place with small bites and fantastic wine, or a really fun sports bar with fun games and elevated bar food.

What are you most looking forward to about touring the US?

JM: Seeing my fans again for the first time in a couple years. That and playing all of these new songs I just released.

Share your top three desert-island necessities.

A fishing pole to catch fish. My spice rack so I could season the fish. My Big Green Egg so I could smoke lots of fish. How would I eat otherwise? 🙂

What’s your No. 1 distraction?