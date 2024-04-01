Home > Viral News > Trending "Never Have a Girl Best Friend"— Woman Has List of Things She Won't Let Her Boyfriend Do "This message has been brought to you by; INSECURITY!" By Mustafa Gatollari PUBLISHED Apr. 1 2024, 11:20 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @taylordonoghuee

If you've ever dated and been cheated on, it could lead you with a series of trust issues. Heck, even hearing stories of the infidelities other people have suffered could be enough to make you want to take certain precautions when entering into a relationship with someone.

However, one person's rules won't necessarily make sense to someone else which seems to be the crux of the debate that arose in the comments section of a video posted by TikToker Taylor Donoghuee (@taylordonoghuee) in a viral clip that's accrued over 842,000 views on the popular social media platform.

In her video, Taylor delineated 5 things she's not okay with her boyfriend doing, and they are: Having a female best friend

Not having his location turned on

Going to strip club

Pay all the bills

Liking other girls' photos

"Let's talk about 5 things I'd never allow my boyfriend to do. First is super obvious but I would never allow my boyfriend to have a girl best friend. I don't believe in them. I think those get messy, you can have female-like friends and acquaintances. But like a female best friend absolutely not."

She then went on to detail her second deal breaker in a boyfriend: "The second thing is I will never not allow my boyfriend to let me know where he's at location-wise. I feel like you get to a point where when you've been dating someone for so long having each other's like locations on like Find my iPhone is more of a safety thing and I just want to make sure he's okay."

The TikToker went on to say, "Am I stalking every hour? No, but I feel like it's just one of those things that when you care about someone you'll tell them their whereabouts. I feel like it's kind of shady if you're dating someone and they don't want you to know where they're at, like that's a huge red flag."

"The third thing I'd never allow my boyfriend to do is go to strip clubs and I feel like this is a controversial one and some couples go to them together, but, nope, not our scene. You can go to bars, you can have a guys' night but strip clubs, absolutely not."

"The 4th thing I would never allow my boyfriend to do is pay all the bills. I feel like the men paying for 100% of everything is just like, wrong and I'm not even trying to sound pick me. Obviously, I think especially early on the guy should take on the majority of the bills but I'd be lying if I said like I didn't pay for a dime."

"Also my mindset is like even though we're not married, I'm not trying to run him dry, he's not trying to run me dry. And the fifth and last thing is I would never let my boyfriend like girls' bikini photos on Instagram. I feel like that's a huge red flag for obvious reasons," she said.

Taylor continued, "I feel like there's been so much more awareness on this but, it always makes me sad when I see someone that's like married with kids or just in a relationship and they're like liking girls' photos, especially if they're like provocative ones. I'm just like, it's not a good look."

Taylor added in a caption for her video: "Hot take but just my opinion," and it seemed like there were a number of other folks who also shared her some viewpoints...but there were also several who did not.

One person wrote: “'Am I stalking him every hour?-' Me: yes 'No'" Another penned that Taylor's video delineating a list of do's and don'ts for her boyfriend didn't seem like it contained the healthiest of stipulations: "Speaking of red flags, this video is one," they wrote. But there were folks who agreed with the rules she was setting down for her boyfriend: "What girl in their right mind is putting up with their man going to strip clubs ???"

