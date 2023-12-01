Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok “I Found Out That My Fiancé Was Cheating On Me as He Was Proposing to Me” A woman found out that her fiancé was cheating on her as he was proposing to her. The audacity. We break down the now viral video inside. By Allison Hunt Dec. 1 2023, Published 8:17 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@tiffanylyynn

Let us run a scenario by you: Your boyfriend flies you to Orlando for a fun weekend at the amusement park. He signs up for one of those competition game performances, asks you to record it, and hands you his phone. He won the competition and surprises you with a proposal. And you live happily ever after, right?

Wrong. While you are recording the competition on your boyfriend's phone, his mistress texts him. No, we aren't cynics. This actually happened to one woman and she took to TikTok to explain the whole tale. Let's break it down.

Tiffany Lyn found out her boyfriend was cheating on her while he was proposing.

The video posted by Tiffany Lyn, who goes by @tiffanylyynn on TikTok, has 3.3 million views, 348.6 thousand likes, and 2,032 comments. The caption is "Cheating Fiance Story time. What would you have done?!"

The words on the screen read, "I found out that my fiancé was cheating on me," "I found out my fiancé cheated DURING his proposal," and "Cheating story time #cheaters."

Tiffany opens the video by stating, "I found out that my fiancé was cheating on me right in the middle of his proposal to me. Like literally as it was happening."

Tiffany describes how they had been dating for two years, and she was actually shocked that he was proposing because she didn't feel that they were "ready for it."

But that didn't stop Tiffany's boyfriend from surprising her with a trip to Orlando to go to the theme parks. At one of the parks, he decided to enter one of the "competition game performances" and hands her his phone to record the competition.

Tiffany is filming him "all excited," when the phone starts to blow up with text messages from her boyfriend's mistress who he was seeing the entire time that they were together. Tiffany says that she was throwing a fit because her boyfriend had texted to end things since he was "getting engaged."

Tiffany says that her "heart dropped" and she wanted to "vomit" as her boyfriend proceeded to win the competition and propose in front of the entire audience. Tiffany didn't know what to do and pretended to be "elated."

At the end of the video, Tiffany explains how they met up outside the stadium, and she dragged him to the nearest restaurant and then proceeded to tell him everything she knew. He didn't deny anything. But that's not where the story ends.

It turns out that Tiffany did get engaged to this man for two months. She admits that she was "unhealed" and did what she thought was best at the time, but realized she wasn't going to trust him again. Tiffany didn't even keep that engagement ring because "that s--- was tainted" and karma was going to get him.