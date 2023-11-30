Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Woman Bonded With Another Woman in an Elevator Over Pepper Spray A woman online shared her experience of forming an unexpected bond with a fellow female resident in her building over pepper spray. By Kelly Corbett Nov. 29 2023, Published 10:57 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@blonde.jess

Article continues below advertisement

In a TikTok video, she explains how her handy dandy bottle helped her strike up a conversation with another young woman in her building and how men are ironically the only people who have ever teased her for carrying it.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

One woman says she bonded with another woman in her apartment building over pepper spray.

A young woman in Houston named Jessica (@blonde.jess) took to TikTok to talk about her handy-dandy bottle of pepper spray. "I got on the elevator with this in my hand, and I was sitting there and was on my phone, and there was this other lovely woman in the elevator with me, and she goes, 'Yeah, girl, stay vigilant, stay prepared,'" Jessica recounts in her video.

"And then she was like, '[Do] you have a spray or the gel?' And we were just sitting there talking about pepper spray, and it was such a lovely womanhood bonding moment because we're two lone women in Houston. Like, gotta stay prepared," Jessica says while doing a spraying motion. But then the conversation switched gears as Jessica revealed she had previously been teased for carrying pepper spray around.

Article continues below advertisement

Addressing her critics, Jessica sarcastically asks: "I'm sorry, what am I supposed to do? Am I supposed to use my guns if I get attacked?" She then flexes her arms to demonstrate.

Article continues below advertisement

"I carry it all the time; I'm very good about having it in my hand always because, again, I'm a small woman alone in Houston. But guess who has never made fun of me for carrying spray?" Jessica asks before revealing, "Women."

Article continues below advertisement

Then she asks, "Guess who has always made fun of me for carrying pepper spray?" She answers her own question by saying: "It's always men." She continues: "Isn't that so funny? Because guess who I'm protecting myself from. Men." As Jessica ends her video, she says: "Have to laugh or I'll cry."

The comment section was flooded with thoughts from females about pepper spray because as Jessica unintentionally discovered, pepper spray is a hot topic among young women. In fact, her video helped bring light to the lesser-known gel option, which according to Jessica is "better than the spray." Another user corroborated this, writing that the gel was "safer because it’s more direct and doesn’t spread in the air as much."

Article continues below advertisement

Other young women were able to relate to Jessica's struggle of having men being so judgemental towards a woman who carries around pepper spray. "I’ve also been made fun of for carrying pepper spray??? Only men who would want you to NOT have it will make fun of you," wrote one user.

Article continues below advertisement