This TikToker Came up With a Genuis Way to Stop Creepy Old Men From Bothering Her

When I first saw “Baby Runs for President” trending on TikTok, I was so intrigued. Who is this baby? How did said baby bypass the 35-year-old age minimum to run for presidential office? And more importantly, what causes does this baby support? Paid parental leave, I hope!

Unfortunately, I soon learned that weren't any actual babies running for president. While I was absolutely devastated by that part, I was pretty content with what I did find in terms of “Baby Runs for President."